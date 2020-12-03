Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Biden Reveals Mask-Wearing Request He Will Issue to Every American on Inauguration Day

Alex Wong / Getty ImagesJoe Biden speaks on Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 3, 2020 at 4:03pm
P Share Print

Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he’s pushed before.

The presumptive president-elect has frequently emphasized mask-wearing as a “patriotic duty” and during the campaign floated the idea of instituting a nationwide mask mandate, which he later acknowledged would be beyond the ability of the president to enforce.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden said he would make the request of Americans on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

“On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask — not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in the virus, Biden said.

Biden also said he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on in his administration, “in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents,” as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

TRENDING: Rules for Thee Not for Me: Chicago Mayor's Security Team Gets Traffic Fines Dismissed

The former vice president said he’s also asked Fauci to be a “chief medical adviser” on his coronavirus advisory team.

Regarding a COVID-19 vaccine, Biden said he’d be “happy” to get inoculated in public to assuage any concerns about its efficacy and safety.

Do you believe Americans are willing to wear masks for 100 days?

Three former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — have said they’d also get vaccinated publicly to show that it’s safe.

“People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work,” Biden said, adding that “it matters what a president and the vice president do.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Biden Reveals Mask-Wearing Request He Will Issue to Every American on Inauguration Day
US Intelligence Director: China Poses Gravest Threat to America, Free World
DOJ Accuses Facebook of Denying Jobs to American Workers in Favor of Foreigners
Wisconsin Supreme Court Declines To Hear Trump Lawsuit Challenging Absentee Ballots
Legendary Football Coach, Bold Trump Backer Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×