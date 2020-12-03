Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he’s pushed before.

The presumptive president-elect has frequently emphasized mask-wearing as a “patriotic duty” and during the campaign floated the idea of instituting a nationwide mask mandate, which he later acknowledged would be beyond the ability of the president to enforce.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Biden said he would make the request of Americans on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

“On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask — not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in the virus, Biden said.

Biden also said he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on in his administration, “in the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents,” as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

TRENDING: Rules for Thee Not for Me: Chicago Mayor's Security Team Gets Traffic Fines Dismissed

The former vice president said he’s also asked Fauci to be a “chief medical adviser” on his coronavirus advisory team.

Regarding a COVID-19 vaccine, Biden said he’d be “happy” to get inoculated in public to assuage any concerns about its efficacy and safety.

Do you believe Americans are willing to wear masks for 100 days? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (2 Votes) 96% (52 Votes)

Three former presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — have said they’d also get vaccinated publicly to show that it’s safe.

“People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work,” Biden said, adding that “it matters what a president and the vice president do.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.