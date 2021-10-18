Share
News

Mother of 3 Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting Man for Refusing to Kiss Her

 By Sebastian Hughes  October 18, 2021 at 10:53am
Share

An Illinois woman with three children was charged with first-degree murder after shooting a man who refused to kiss her, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Claudia Resendiz-Flores recently moved in with James Jones and his girlfriend when Resendiz-Flores allegedly asked Jones for a kiss while drinking together Thursday night, Cook County prosecutors said at her bond hearing on Saturday, the Sun-Times reported.

After Jones declined to kiss Resendiz-Flores, she subsequently asked Jones’ girlfriend for a kiss, which she refused.

After requesting that Jones kiss her a second time, Resendiz-Flores grabbed Jones’ gun from under a couch cushion in the apartment and aimed it at him, prosecutors said.

Jones tried to lower the gun when he saw Resendiz-Flores take the safety off and put her finger on the trigger, but she allegedly lifted her arms, shooting him fatally in the chest.

Trending:
Buttigieg Hits Back at People Who Are Upset That He's on Paid Leave During a National Crisis

Jones’ girlfriend called 911, the Sun-Times reported.

Resendiz-Flores reportedly admitted to shooting Jones and has been charged with first-degree murder.

She is separated from her husband and is the sole caretaker of her three children.

Resendiz-Flores’ attorney, a public defender, said her client currently resides in Iowa.

A judge ordered Resendiz-Flores to be held without bail, and she is expected to be back in court on Tuesday.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Sebastian Hughes
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Florida School Takes Opposite Approach to Vaccine, Telling Students to Stay Home After Getting It
Lebanon-Based Terror Group Says It Has 100,000 Trained Fighters
Taliban in Pakistan Encouraged by Affiliate Group's Takeover of Afghanistan
Mother of 3 Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting Man for Refusing to Kiss Her
Public University Reportedly Paid Critical Race Theory Proponent $20,000 for Hourlong Event
See more...

Conversation