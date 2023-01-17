Mother Thwarts Scary Kidnapping Attempt - The 'Big Turning Point' Was When She Pulled Out Her Gun

Perhaps one of the most terrifying experiences a parent can have is when their child’s life is endangered. It’s in those moments that we’re often reminded why the Second Amendment is so important.

When she went to work on Jan. 5, Hubbell Tower Apartments manager Shay Lindberg likely thought that it would be like any other day, even though she happened to have her child with her on this particular occasion.

It’s a good thing she also brought her gun.

Lindberg’s office is inside the downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Skywalk, which consists of a more-than-four-mile elevated and enclosed sidewalk system that connects 55 buildings, according to American Wire News.

It’s a walkway considered accessible to the general public but, nevertheless, is still monitored by security officers.

On that fateful day, Lindberg witnessed a couple walking repeatedly in front of her office’s door, according to WHO 13.

She finally opened the door with her child at her side to ask if there was some kind of a problem.

That’s when the couple, later identified as Laurie Potter and Michael Ross, allegedly tried to abduct Lindberg’s child. Again, it’s hard to imagine anything so terrifying.

As they fought to get the child from her, Lindberg told the couple that she was armed and produced a firearm.

Few things scare a bad guy more than a good guy (or girl, in this case) with a gun, and the couple reportedly fled the scene shortly thereafter.

Lindberg then called the Skywalk’s security guard, Will Hunter, and provided him with a description of the couple.

Hunter had some dealings with Potter in the past and recognized her immediately from Lindberg’s description.

Hunter works for Per Mar Security, so he takes down names and makes notes about anyone who causes problems in the Skywalk.

According to Hunter, “Everyone’s welcome to be here. This is a public space, and I respect that.”

Unfortunately, not everyone necessarily has good intentions, which is when he gets involved.

“We do have the shelter down here, and you have a lot of mental illness in the homeless community, and that’s just a sad fact,” Hunter said.

He immediately called the police in response to Lindberg’s complaint and kept track of the couple until the police arrived and could take them into custody, according to KDSM-TV.

“It certainly looks like a big turning point here that was the pivotal piece to keeping her child safe was the fact that she was lawfully-armed with a handgun, and she produced it and told them, you know, ‘Let go of my kid,'” Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said.

Thanks to one savvy mother taking advantage of her Second Amendment rights, a child is safe while those who allegedly caused the disturbance are being held at the Polk County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond, according to Yahoo! Finance. They have reportedly been charged with attempting to steal a child.

One couldn’t ask for a more terrifyingly fitting reminder of why our Second Amendment rights are so important.

