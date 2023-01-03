A homeless woman has gone viral on Twitter for her rant about the root of the homelessness problem plaguing leftist-run cities across the country.

On Saturday, Kevin Dahlgren, who runs the Seattle-based charity We Heart Seattle, posted a video on Twitter of his interaction with a homeless woman named Wendy, who berated the leftists running the city for the way that they’ve handled homelessness.

According to her, the reason that the homelessness problem is not being solved by the left — and is only getting worse — is that the leftists are making it very easy to be homeless.

“It’s a piece of cake … They feed you three meals a day. You don’t have to do s*** … You wake up, you go eat brunch, get high … Go eat dinner, get high,” Wendy told Dahlgren.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers may find offensive.

“It’s a piece of cake…you get three meals a day and don’t have to do shit…wake up, eat get high, wake up eat get high” repeat. A homeless woman shared with me why it’s so easy to be homeless. She was brutally honest because she hates the enablement “They are loving us to death” pic.twitter.com/HxRUoSFFFu — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) December 31, 2022

Essentially Wendy says that the left is subsidizing this self-destructive lifestyle and encouraging people to remain homeless by giving them free food and drugs. There is absolutely no incentive for them to improve their lives if all their basic needs are provided by the government for free.

For the past few years, leftist-run areas of the country have seen a sharp increase in homelessness, and liberal state and local governments have done next to nothing to solve the issue. Instead, they have decided to subsidize this lifestyle, leaving people mired in a perpetual cycle of poverty and dependence.

In some states, such as California, the homelessness problem has gotten so bad that parts of the state are starting to resemble third-world countries, according to some residents and visitors.

Now, thanks to the left’s inaction on homelessness — and incentivization of it — there seems to be no way that the crisis will be solved any time soon.

Wendy also took aim at another leftist talking point: “defund the police.” Wendy said that her dentures were recently stolen from her tent and that she misses the police because things were safer when they were around.

stop and say hi. When I’m in charge I will have bring outreach back. It will be daily and we will come with actual resources, not just peanut butter sandwiches. We need to work together to end this very fixable humanitarian crisis @choeshow @ShellenbergerMD @weheartseattle pic.twitter.com/sKz0wnpjv0 — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) December 31, 2022

Wendy is not alone in thinking this; several people are now realizing what a huge mistake defunding the police was. Even some of those who pushed the hardest for it are now regretting it after seeing crime spike in their cities.

That’s the thing. The left talks nonstop about implementing “compassionate” policies to help certain groups of people. But, their “compassionate” policies end up hurting the very people they claim to help.

They claim to care about helping the homeless, but their policies only serve to incentivize homelessness and keep them mired in a self-destructive cycle with no hope of improving their chances.

They claim that we need to “defund the police” because police are oppressing racial minorities, but removing the police leads to higher crime rates that mainly affect minority communities.

These policies are not compassionate; these policies are just plain lunacy.

We need to be charitable and help people. That means helping them improve their lot in life, not allowing them to continue on a bad path in the name of “tolerance” and “compassion.”

