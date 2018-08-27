SECTIONS
Business and Money Politics
Print

After Mounting Pressure, MasterCard, Visa Restore Donations to Conservatives

By Randy DeSoto
at 5:57pm
Print

MasterCard and Visa reinstated the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s ability to process credit card donations after several conservative media outlets reported on the ban.

According to Breitbart News, MasterCard had blacklisted the Freedom Center (a conservative think tank) after the liberal Southern Poverty Law Center and Color of Change labeled the organization a hate group.

Horowitz recounted in the Center’s FrontPage Mag the controversy began last Tuesday when WordPlay, which handles the organization’s donations, was told by MasterCard that one of its websites is a purveyor of hate.

“The organization Color of Change has published an updated website named bloodmoney.org and within it has listed a number of merchants that purport to accept MasterCard and have content which is hateful in nature. .. [and] which may be advocating for violence. We have identified the sites below as belonging to your institution…,” MasterCard wrote in an email to the DHFC.

Wordplay also stalled payments from Visa, according to Breitbart.

TRENDING: Senator Arpaio? Arizona Governor to Choose Replacement for McCain

“Visa does not have direct relationships with merchants or websites that accept Visa payments,” the company told Breitbart. “We require the merchant’s bank to know their customers and ensure that only legal transactions are submitted to the Visa network. The merchant’s banks may also have their own Acceptable Use Policies governing their merchant relationship.”

MasterCard’s decision to cut off DHFC’s ability to raise donations online created “an existential threat” to the nonprofit’s future.

“We were mobilizing for a costly legal proceeding against MasterCard when, on Friday afternoon, four days after the attempt to destroy us, WorldPay and MasterCard backed down and informed us they were restoring our online services and donations,” according to Horowitz.

He credits the light several conservative media outlets shined on MasterCard’s ban for the company’s decision to reversed.

Are you concerned about corporations’ ability to censor free speech?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Among the conservative publications and personalities the Horowitz pointed to were: Breitbart, Drudge Report. Rush Limbaugh, Newsmax, OAN, The Daily Caller, Gateway Pundit, and “a host of other sites.”

The pundit also warned that conservatives may have won this battle, but the war to silence their views will continue.

“One thing we know for sure is that despite this defeat, the left will keep up the pressure and the same thing will happen again—if not to the Freedom Center then to other conservative organizations and individuals,” he argued.

“This effort to shut down conservatism’s ability to raise the funds that make its voice heard was not the result of an arbitrary decision by some politically correct middle manager at MasterCard,” said Horowitz. “It was a decision at the highest corporate levels and the result of an elaborate and carefully designed campaign by leftist to silence conservative voices on the Internet and therefore in America’s national dialogue.”

The campaign against the DHFC was masterminded by two George Soros funded groups: Media Matters and the Southern Poverty Law Center, “which has managed to get itself taken seriously as an authority on ‘hate speech’ and ‘hate groups’ by a credulous and collaborative mainstream press.”

RELATED: The Left Turned Tech Giants into Their Speech Police… Here’s How

Horowitz went on to point out the incredible power social media, coupled with corporations like Visa and MasterCard, have to shut down free speech.

“The censorship powers of Social Media are awesome and historically unprecedented,” he contended. “When they are amplified by the arbitrary financial power of corporations such as Mastercard and Visa, the result is a leviathan willing and able to crush our basic freedoms and constitutional guarantees without a moment’s remorse.”

“If we cannot preserve freedom of conscience and freedom of speech, we cannot defend any of our freedoms, and we will have lost everything.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

The Fox News Channel logo on a television screen.

Senior Fox News Reporter Abruptly Leaves Network

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Evie Fordham

Ohio congressional candidate Troy Balderson.

Republican Candidate Officially Declared Winner in Key Congressional Election

Michael Bastasch

World leaders arriving at NATO summit 2018Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

EPA Officials Admit: We Colluded with Lobbyists Who Opposed Trump’s Agenda

Andrew Kerr

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at the National Press Club on Aug. 21, 2018.Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock

‘Climate Activist’ Warren Exposed in Tax Returns, Received Royalties from Natural Gas Industry

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Kevin Daley

West Virginia Supreme Court 2016West Virginia Judiciary

Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.