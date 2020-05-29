As fires raged behind MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Thursday night during the network’s coverage of the rioting in Minneapolis, the reporter assured his viewers that all was well.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that an outlet known for pushing sensational and dishonest reporting would be busted for doing so.

But seldom do we have a chance to see that dishonesty so dramatically displayed.

Velshi was in the city following protests and riots following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday while in police custody.

What many saw on TV and online Thursday was something violent and lawless.

TRENDING: Bombshell: Klobuchar Refused To Prosecute Officer at Center of George Floyd Case, Might Have Prevented Death

The entire police station is now on fire in Minneapolis and police and firefighters have been instructed to stand down. The city is going to burn to the ground tonight. pic.twitter.com/1MtIXAEWtD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020

A police precinct burned and some minority-owned businesses were indiscriminately attacked by mobs with weapons and spray paint.

THIS IS A TERRORIST ATTACK! 3rd Precinct is on Fire ARREST THESE PEOPLE NOW BEFORE THEY KILL SOMEONE! CALL THE NATIONAL GUARD NOW#minneapolisriots #MinneapolisRiot pic.twitter.com/A8bI4yFupB — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 29, 2020

But Velshi saw something completely different than others, which brings us to a song.

Do you think Velshi's portraying an inferno as not 'unruly' is a new low with regard to fake news reporting? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (52 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

“All lies and jests. Still, a man hears what he wants to hear, and disregards the rest.”

Simon & Garfunkel eloquently wrote these lyrics for 1970’s “The Boxer.”

The song perfectly encapsulates Velshi’s self-deception and his fight to push a phony narrative on his viewers.

RELATED: Hours Before Riot Cops Arrest CNN Crew, Mainstream Media Fail Only Compounds the Disaster

That narrative was apparently that the people sacking a beautiful American city behind him were a reverent bunch.

As a massive fire raged behind him, Velshi told his viewers the truth — at least the way he saw it.

“I want to be clear in how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly, but fires have been started,” he said.

MSNBC reporter just now: “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly.” The guy is literally standing in front of a burning building in the middle of a riot. pic.twitter.com/IzCV6On4sF — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020

The moment would have almost been humorous if it weren’t so tragic for Minnesotans.

Velshi looked more like Kevin Bacon’s supporting character in the 1978 comedy film “Animal House” than a serious reporter.

Even amid violence tearing apart a major American city, the establishment media is reminding us just how dishonest it is.

Velshi can lie to himself, but pictures and video do not generally engage in telling fibs.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.