MSNBC Host: Detained Children Could Turn Into ‘Terminator-Like Characters’ Seeking ‘Vengeance’

By Jack Davis
June 24, 2018 at 2:20pm

An MSNBC host on Friday sought to strike fear into the hearts of those not hewing the liberal line on immigration by saying that children of illegal immigrants who are sent to detention centers could turn into violent criminals because of it.

“So to those who want to say, ‘I don’t care about the welfare of these migrant children, I care about the welfare of my own children … my community,’ help us understand what this kind of damage does to these young people,” Stephanie Ruhle said, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“Because they are going to be a member of society, and it makes me think, where do you think MS-13 was born? In Los Angeles, where you often see these angry gangs sprout up,” Ruhle said.

“We can even say the same thing about ISIS as well,” Ruhle’s guest, Dr. Dana Sinopoli, a psychologist, interjected, according to The Daily Caller.

Then Ruhle topped that worry with one straight from Hollywood.

“And I worry that you’re creating Terminator-like characters that will seek vengeance! We must care,” she said.

That comment did not play well with everyone on Twitter.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that the House will vote on immigration legislation this week that could overhaul the rules, including those that required family separation prior to President Donald Trump’s executive order on Wednesday to end the practice.

“I think we are doing quite well on the bill because the conference together is working on it,” the California Republican said, according to NBC. “I think it’s important that the House be able to show that we can take the action.”

GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida also said he was optimistic.

“We’re going to keep working. There are a lot of members dedicated to making this happen,” Curbelo told NBC on Friday. “We had major breakthroughs yesterday. A lot of members are excited about getting something done on immigration so we’re going to continue working. We have another meeting later today.”

On Saturday, Trump said the United States needs a strong border security policy, The Washington Post reported.

“Our issue is strong borders, no crime,” Trump said at the Nevada Republican Convention.

“Their issue is open borders, get MS-13 all over our country. . . . We need people to come in, but they have to be people that love this country, can love our country, and can really help us to make America great again.”

