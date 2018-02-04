MSNBC Panelist Calls for Revolution ‘In The Streets’ Against ‘Dictator’ Trump

Advertising executive and MSNBC panelist Donny Deutsch spoke out against President Donald Trump on Friday, calling on citizens to protest the president because U.S. democracy is supposedly “under siege.”

“We have a guy, a president who clearly is owned by Putin,” Deutsch said during his appearance on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

“We have an investigation going. Okay, that’s good news,” he added. “We basically now have a press release that’s been put out, that’s been twisted and mangled that now will give this president permission to fire Rosenstein, who will now take over this investigation.”

Deutsch then claimed, “Our democracy is under siege,” before calling Trump a “dictator” and urging citizens “to start taking to the streets.”

“This is a dictator,” the MSNBC analyst claimed. “This is not something to analyze anymore.

TRENDING: Five Key Takeaways from the Declassified FISA Memo

“If you are an American, if you’re somebody who’s 80 years old and sitting at home and you’ve watched the greatness of this country, you should be terrified. And if you’re a 12-year-old and the future is in front of you, this is terrifying.”

MSNBC, concerned about “American democracy,” calls for a “revolution” to overthrow an elected president because of the Nunes Memo. #MemoDay pic.twitter.com/iNUVuFd5HQ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 3, 2018 Is Donny Deutsch being a tad over dramatic? Yes No Continue with Facebook You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. – – – – – – – – or – – – – – – – – Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Many Twitter users chimed in with their thoughts on Deutsch’s bombastic claims.

This guy is unhinged — jeff loconte (@jloconte5) February 4, 2018

The “twisted and mangled” media release Deutsch states during his outburst is a reference to the recently released FISA memo.

As reported by The Western Journal, the four-page FISA memo drafted by chariman Rep. Devin Nunes, which outlines surveillance abuses by the Obama administration’s intelligence community directed at Donald Trump’s campaign and his associates during the 2016 race and the transition was released Friday morning.

The memo provided some major takeaways to the abuses committed by the Obama administration.

In the media release, it was revealed that Christopher Steele, author of the Trump-Russia dossier, was “desperate” that Trump not be elected as president.

“(I)n September 2016, Steele admitted to (DOJ official Bruce) Ohr his feelings against then-candidate Trump when Steele said he “was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president,” the memo stated.

“This clear evidence of Steele’s bias was recorded by Ohr at the time and subsequently in official FBI files — but not reflected in any of the Page FISA applications,” it added, referring to Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The FISA memo also revealed that without the dossier, warrants on Carter Page could not have been obtained, according to FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s testimony before the Committee in Dec. 2017.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.