MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Furious Biden's Staffers Aren't Doing a Good Enough Job Covering for His Issues

Apparently, the fully-grown, adult man occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. needs to be treated like an invalid or a toddler — and those criticisms aren’t emanating from conservatives.

No, this damnation with a side of faint praise came from MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday’s edition of “Morning Joe.”

You can watch a clip of the particular remarks below:

MSNBC’s ⁦@morningmika to Biden’s staff: “Do a better job b/c you can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president like going to wrong way … b/c his age is going to be factor … It makes me mad.” pic.twitter.com/DDsLitF8vA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2023

“Yeah, I think his staff needs to own his age,” Brzezinski said. “I’m just going to be honest. I don’t think they do a good job helping out the president.”

Now, to be completely fair to Brzezinski, she is actually 100 percent correct on one thing: Biden’s inner circle does, indeed, need to “own his age.”

The incumbent president is a ripe 80-years-old, and while you can still lead a perfectly fulfilling life as a grandfather (of seven grandchildren) as an octogenarian, being the leader of the free world is a bit of a steep ask.

There’s nothing wrong with that. Time and age eventually catch everyone.

The trick is to handle the passage of time and aging with grace — something Biden simply cannot do under the searing microscope of the world.

“I’m just saying, if you are managing a president’s schedule and you are managing a president getting on-stage and getting off-stage and doing, and getting on planes and getting off planes,” Brzezinski said. “And yes, he is 80. You need to be there for him, and you need to make a pathway.

“And you sure as hell better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag.”

Apologies, but if a man cannot walk in a short, straight line, he shouldn’t be behind the wheels of a vehicle — let alone behind the wheels of the United States of America.

And yet, the onus of that harrowing situation apparently falls on … Biden’s staffers? And not the Democrat marionette operators pulling the strings?

“And I blame the staff for [Biden’s gaffes],” Brzezinski continued. “I mean these are the things that are going to hurt him. These are things that are going to be played on a loop.

“Okay? Let him do his job. Let him do his speeches. Let him work on policy. Let him do his connections in Congress unlike any president that we’ve seen, I don’t know, since Clinton.

“But, my God. Make sure, you know, you’re Secret Service, you’re his staff, that you’re there and you’re telling him what’s next.”

Perhaps realizing the point she was actually making, Brzezinski quickly tried to pivot at this point, saying that this isn’t about Biden’s age or general inability to function.

No, no, this was all about his aides not aiding him quite nearly enough.

“I’ve done speeches, and I’m so nervous. I’m doing the speech. I’m trying to get it right, and when it’s done, I don’t know which way to go,” Brzezinski said. “And I’m looking for direction.”

And that’s totally acceptable for Mika Brzezinski. She is an MSNBC host. When she acts like a fool, it really doesn’t affect anyone else but her.

The president of the United States, one would assume, should be held to a slightly higher standard than Brzezinski.

So whereas, yes, it’s totally fine that she needs help from aides to get off a stage, it’s not nearly as fine for the leader of the free world to look like an overwhelmed news anchor.

