MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Furious Biden's Staffers Aren't Doing a Good Enough Job Covering for His Issues

 By Bryan Chai  July 12, 2023 at 11:43am
Apparently, the fully-grown, adult man occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. needs to be treated like an invalid or a toddler — and those criticisms aren’t emanating from conservatives.

No, this damnation with a side of faint praise came from MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday’s edition of “Morning Joe.”

You can watch a clip of the particular remarks below:

Joe Biden Appears Lost Among the Honor Guard, King Charles Coaxes Him Away After Multiple Attempts

“Yeah, I think his staff needs to own his age,” Brzezinski said. “I’m just going to be honest. I don’t think they do a good job helping out the president.”

Now, to be completely fair to Brzezinski, she is actually 100 percent correct on one thing: Biden’s inner circle does, indeed, need to “own his age.”

The incumbent president is a ripe 80-years-old, and while you can still lead a perfectly fulfilling life as a grandfather (of seven grandchildren) as an octogenarian, being the leader of the free world is a bit of a steep ask.

There’s nothing wrong with that. Time and age eventually catch everyone.

Do you think Biden is healthy enough to be president?

The trick is to handle the passage of time and aging with grace — something Biden simply cannot do under the searing microscope of the world.

“I’m just saying, if you are managing a president’s schedule and you are managing a president getting on-stage and getting off-stage and doing, and getting on planes and getting off planes,” Brzezinski said. “And yes, he is 80. You need to be there for him, and you need to make a pathway.

“And you sure as hell better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag.”

Apologies, but if a man cannot walk in a short, straight line, he shouldn’t be behind the wheels of a vehicle — let alone behind the wheels of the United States of America.

And yet, the onus of that harrowing situation apparently falls on … Biden’s staffers? And not the Democrat marionette operators pulling the strings?

MSNBC'S 'Morning Joe' Shocks Viewers as Host Praises Trump for Vaccine Program

“And I blame the staff for [Biden’s gaffes],” Brzezinski continued. “I mean these are the things that are going to hurt him. These are things that are going to be played on a loop.

“Okay? Let him do his job. Let him do his speeches. Let him work on policy. Let him do his connections in Congress unlike any president that we’ve seen, I don’t know, since Clinton.

“But, my God. Make sure, you know, you’re Secret Service, you’re his staff, that you’re there and you’re telling him what’s next.”

Perhaps realizing the point she was actually making, Brzezinski quickly tried to pivot at this point, saying that this isn’t about Biden’s age or general inability to function.

No, no, this was all about his aides not aiding him quite nearly enough.

“I’ve done speeches, and I’m so nervous. I’m doing the speech. I’m trying to get it right, and when it’s done, I don’t know which way to go,” Brzezinski said. “And I’m looking for direction.”

And that’s totally acceptable for Mika Brzezinski. She is an MSNBC host. When she acts like a fool, it really doesn’t affect anyone else but her.

The president of the United States, one would assume, should be held to a slightly higher standard than Brzezinski.

So whereas, yes, it’s totally fine that she needs help from aides to get off a stage, it’s not nearly as fine for the leader of the free world to look like an overwhelmed news anchor.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Conversation