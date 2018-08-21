SECTIONS
MTV Awards Show Kicks Off With Plentiful Trump Bashing by Hollywood Stars

By Jack Davis
at 9:48am
This week’s award for the number of attacks on President Donald Trump that can be squeezed into one TV program goes to the MTV awards.

Host Kevin Hart could not make it through the opening segment with Tiffany Haddish before making a direct attack on the president.

“Beefs pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets,” Hart said. “It’s basically like a typical day in the White House.”

In case that was too subtle, he added,  “In your face, Trump! Suck it!” Mediaite reported

Hart also alluded to Trump’s battle to make NFL players stand for the national anthem, saying that anyone watching could do as they pleased.

“There’s no old white man that can stop you,” he said.

Rapper Logic sought to keep the Trump-bashing going by wearing a T-shirt that read, “F— the Wall” during his performance, Grabien reported.

Reviewers, however, were left unimpressed by the show, which tucked in a brief tribute by Madonna to singer Aretha Franklin.

During that monologue, Madonna spent most of the time talking about herself, according to Fox News, which did not sit well with Twitter users who were watching.

It also was pilloried by the reviewer for Entertainment Weekly.

“In a demonstrably failed effort to honor Aretha Franklin, she told a very long story. Her rambling suggested a sudden narrative tangent in an art movie you refuse to understand … She said ‘quelle horreur’ and ‘LOL’ in consecutive sentences, pretentiously French and then pretentiously millennial. She was bleeped twice. Somewhere past Neptune she told the story of her very first performance at the very first VMAs, 34 years ago,” the review noted.

Rolling Stone’s review of the evening concluded that the event missed the mark.

“The whole night had a sour given-up-on vibe from start to finish, right up to ‘Respect’ cynically slapped over the closing credits. In such a vibrant year for pop music, it felt strange to see MTV blow off their annual grudging recognition that music exists in the present; it felt even stranger to see them bumble the past. As Aretha would have spelled it: R-E-S-P-E-C-Zzzzzz,” the review wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

