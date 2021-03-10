President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ coronavirus relief bill does not focus on fighting the pandemic as much as people may think.

“About 9 percent of it [is] actually going to COVID, meaning 91 percent of it [is] not even COVID-related,” Republican Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina said on the House floor in February.

Bottom line: We are again debating a liberal wishlist disguised as COVID relief. The American people aren’t fooled by any of this. They see through the game. And they know that this town can and should do better. #BidenBailout pic.twitter.com/QlPa0lkfax — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) February 24, 2021

Politifact rated Budd’s claim as “Half-True,” but the fact-checking outlet broke it down in a way that still supports the congressman.

While Politifact made it clear that the other 91 percent of the bill could indirectly help the United States bounce back, it still holds true that only 9 percent directly goes to pandemic relief efforts.

Dubbed “The American Rescue Plan,” the legislation provides a third stimulus check of $1,400 to most individuals who make under $75,000 a year.

The package also includes money to fund federal government programs and encompasses lots of questionable spending within that.

Republican House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise called out House Democrats in regard to where the money is being allocated, particularly with education spending.

Here’s the truth: Dems aren’t actually for open schools. They just passed a bill where none of the money for schools is tied to reopening and 95% of it won’t even be used this year. But what are they for? Open borders. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/Eq1u0uNT0j — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 10, 2021

“We had an amendment to require that if you’re going to give hundreds of billions of new money to schools, shouldn’t it [at] least be used to open those schools?” Scalise said in a House floor speech posted to his Twitter account Wednesday.

“The science says to open schools. The union bosses say no. You look at what’s in this bill, you look at what’s not in this bill. This should be a targeted relief bill, but instead, this is an attempt by Speaker Pelosi to further promote her socialist agenda. Ninety-five percent of the money in this bill for schools can’t even be spent this year. So this bill actually keeps schools closed longer,” he continued.

“And think about that juxtaposition, Mr. Speaker. President Biden has created a crisis at America’s border. President Biden said America’s border is open, but in this bill he keeps schools closed.”

The national debt is currently nearing $28 trillion and is only getting higher each day, but few lawmakers seem to care about the debt anymore.

By spending money that essentially is not there, the United States is inching closer to a debt crisis — and bills like this one only make the situation more perilous.

Today, we are sending the American Rescue Plan to @POTUS’s desk to be signed into law. Join my colleagues and me live at the United States Capitol for the enrollment ceremony. Together, we can #BuildBackBetter. https://t.co/YBv8dHIq1R — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 10, 2021

After narrowly passing both chambers of Congress along party lines, Biden is expected to sign the bill Friday.

