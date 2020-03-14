SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Much to Liberals' Horror, Trump Declares Nat'l Day of Prayer as We Look 'to God for Protection & Strength'

×
By C. Douglas Golden
Published March 14, 2020 at 8:06am
Print

On the same day that President Donald Trump declared coronavirus a national emergency, the commander in chief also declared a national day of prayer for this weekend.

The day of supplication will be this Sunday.

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Trump tweeted Friday.

“We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.”

TRENDING: Ex-Pro Fisherman Slaps Bernie with Lawsuit for Linking Him to 'Criminal Activities'

“No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”

Do you plan on commemorating the national day of prayer?

The move came after his declaration of coronavirus as a national emergency.

“The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion of very important and a large amount of money for states and territories and localities,” Trump said.

He added that he’d partnered with private companies in order to “vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus.”

This was the big news of the day, as it rightly should have been.

However, the national day of prayer didn’t get nearly as much coverage as it should have.

RELATED: American Ingenuity: As Feds Struggle to Make COVID Tests, Free Enterprise Saves the Day

As Fox News reported, the annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7. That’s quite a ways away, particularly when you consider the fact that we’re facing a generational health crisis.

And, as Trump noted in his State of the Union speech, there’s nothing more American than humbling ourselves before the Lord.

“In America we celebrate faith. We cherish religion,” Trump said.

“We lift our voices in prayer and we raise our sights to the glory of God.”

WARNING: One of the following tweets contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised. 

This sort of thing annoys some people, which is why you got more than a few responses like these which showed liberals’ horror at the idea of prayer — particularly from Trump.

However, there were a lot more messages like these:

At difficult moments like these for the nation, this is the meliorative power of prayer.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God,” Philippians 4:6 says.

In trying times like these, it helps to remember that things aren’t in our hands and that we have a heavenly father to call upon for protection.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







American Ingenuity: As Feds Struggle to Make COVID Tests, Free Enterprise Saves the Day
Much to Liberals' Horror, Trump Declares Nat'l Day of Prayer as We Look 'to God for Protection & Strength'
Alert: Gov't To Allow Suspension of Gun & Ammo Sales, Restriction of Food & Water in Illinois Town
Ex-Pro Fisherman Slaps Bernie with Lawsuit for Linking Him to 'Criminal Activities'
Every Single Female Senator Walked Out During Vote on Utah Pro-Life Bill
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×