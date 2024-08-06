Share
News

Multiple Americans Injured in Attack on Military Base

 By Joe Saunders  August 6, 2024 at 5:48am
Share

After a stock market nosedive and the presidential election dominated American attention on Monday, the Biden-Harris administration received a brutal reminder that the nation’s enemies globally haven’t taken a break.

Multiple members of the American military and contractors were wounded in a rocket attack on a base in western Iraq, according to news reports.

And a radical Islamic group — backed by Iran — has claimed responsibility.

The New York Times cited “initial reports” to state five were injured, but did not have details on the extent of those injuries.

President Joe Biden’s account on the social media platform X published a picture showing Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gathered with top administration officials in the White House Situation Room.

Trending:
Swimmer Banished from Olympic Village for Creating 'Inappropriate Atmosphere'

“We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again,” the post stated.

“We also discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing.”

Many users weren’t impressed.

Related:
Biden Accused of 'Accommodating Iran,' Republicans Demand He Change Course on Israel

The attack comes as the Israeli war against the terrorist group Hamas threatens to become an open regional conflict.

The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week is widely attributed to Israel (though Jerusalem has not commented, according to The New York Times). In Lebanon, a leader of the terrorist group  Fuad Shukr was killed by an Israel Defense Forces strike, according to the Times of Israel.

Has the world become less safe for Americans during Biden’s presidency?

In April, Iran launched a massive attack of missiles and drones against Israel after a suspect Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria killed several officials, including a top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp, an elite Iranian military branch.

And while it wasn’t clear that Monday’s rocket attack was direct retaliation for the killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders last week, it’s all part of the same war — the war of Iran and Iranian proxies against the West, primarily Israel and the United States.

With the U.S. in a presidential election campaign pitting Harris against former President Donald Trump, drastically different approaches to foreign policy are on the line — Trump’s years of the U.S. projecting strength and achieving real milestones toward peace in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords versus the Biden record of weakness and appeasement.

Monday’s massive stock market selloff made for bad headlines for the Harris campaign — the economy is the number one issue for American voters. (Those headlines would have been much worse if Harris were a Republican.)

News of Monday’s attack — putting a focus on the failures of the Biden-Harris administration in foreign policy — isn’t likely to help.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Multiple Americans Injured in Attack on Military Base
Is New Secret Service Boss as Bad as Cheatle? Had Slashed Team Responsible for Spotting Threats: Whistleblower
Simone Biles Rages After Controversial Olympic Photo with Jonathan Owens Sparks Brutal Outrage
Kamala's VP Leaked? Harris' Pick Goes Public in Social Media Accident: Report
Olympics Judge Gets Sent Home After 'Inappropriate' Photo Stirs Up Major Backlash
See more...

Conversation