Jasmine Crockett Threatens Unconstitutional Action Against Supreme Court

An elected representative — who has endorsed the use of deadly weapons in racially motivated attacks and who has insinuated that, since we no longer have blacks like herself as slaves to pick cotton, we need illegal immigrants to be those slaves — has an important ethical concern. Although, you will be surprised to discover, it is not about herself.

No, there was not a Damascene road somewhere between Washington, D.C., and Phoenix, Arizona, on which the scales fell from Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s eyes — and she’d probably be awfully peeved to be associated with a miracle from a member of the Christian patriarchy, the Apostle Paul being pretty problematic in woke circles. Instead, she had deep ethical concerns about the Supreme Court and promised to do something about it.

Not that she can, or that her party can, or that this is even close to constitutional, but why let facts get one’s way? Crockett wouldn’t have a career were that the case.

In footage that went viral on Monday from a Sunday event in Phoenix hosted by progressive group MoveOn (they’re still around?), Crockett decided to get everyone’s attention through her usual vulgarity schtick and then basically straight up admit that she has no idea about this whole Constitution thingy.

“The Supreme Court has paved the way for half the stuff that we see that’s going on,” Crockett said in the viral clip.

“Listen: Donald Trump is a piece of s***. OK, we know that,” she said to predictable applause. “Yes, yes. He is. He is. He is. But in a functioning democracy he still would not be able to get away with this.

“But he’s been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He’s been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit,” she continued. “But most importantly, the courts, especially the [U.S.] Supreme Court, is complicit. …

“They are the highest court in the land, and they have no ethics guardrails. Now you go down to the lower courts, and they do. How much sense does that make?” she said.

Because there are no ethics rules, Crockett said, “It’s time for us to do it for them.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says, “Donald Trump is a piece of shit.” There is so much to comment on. We leave that to you. pic.twitter.com/3FN7X2A9FC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2025

It’s really rather amazing the ability for this woman to be wrong so many times within basically 60 seconds, but let’s start with the fact that there are technically ethics guardrails on the Supreme Court — although, because of the nature of the high court, they essentially report to themselves.

For the most part, these ethics rules were taken up after astroturfed controversies involving Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, although if we did adopt strict ethics guidelines for the court, pretty much everyone to the right of John Roberts, judicially speaking, would be hounded from the bench by the Democrats.

Second, if you remember anything from high school civics — and this apparently doesn’t include Rep. Crockett, or at least her intended audience — it’s that there are three branches of the federal government: executive, legislative, and judicial. While they have enumerated powers over each other in the Constitution, one of them is not for the executive or the legislative to impose ethics guidelines on the high court — something George Washington University constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley pointed out when mocking Crockett’s “self-parody.”

In a self-parody, Rep. Crockett is denouncing the Supreme Court as out of control after a vulgar attack on President Trump. She called for “real guardrails around this Supreme Court.” It is a shame that James Madison did not have Jasmine Crockett to help frame Article III… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 4, 2025

“It is a shame that James Madison did not have Jasmine Crockett to help frame Article III…” Turley said, throwing shade via noting that the rules for the judiciary have already been crafted by the framers.

Justice Alito probably put it best in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2023: “Congress did not create the Supreme Court [the Constitution did]. I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it: No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”

If they could, of course, it would be through the constitutional amendment process. That requires a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress and two-thirds of the state legislatures to approve it. As a former president of ours might have put it, lots of luck in your senior year on that one.

But, of course, that’s not what this is about. Jasmine Crockett needs her weekly dose of attention, and the left naturally ate it up. In fact, we even got a good “Republicans Pounce!” headline from The New Republic: “MAGA Flips Out After Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump a ‘Piece of S***.’”

Nobody is “flipping out” over Jasmine Crockett being a vulgar parody of a vulgar parody of a congresswoman. As Turley noted, this is a woman who — during a recent commencement speech at a historically black college — noted that, “People that are going to tell you that there is not a table in which there is a seat for you, but I am here to remind you of Montgomery and those folding chairs. Let me tell you that we know how to use a chair, whether we pulling it up or we doing something else with it.”

She was referencing, as Turley noted, a racially motivated incident in Montgomery, Alabama, in which a black man used a folding chair to beat several white people, including a woman who was knocked out on the dock during the fracas.

…One can only imagine what a Crockett Court would look like, but justices will clearly be asked to make greater use of the chairs in the Court Chamber… https://t.co/5oDYvitGSC — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 4, 2025

And then there’s fun stuff like this, in which she seems to both forget that the Constitution forbids slavery and that illegal immigrants are coming to this country to do honest work we won’t do, not engage in de facto slavery, according to her party’s line:

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests the United States needs illegal immigrants because “we done picking cotton.” Crockett made the argument that the U.S. needs immigrants for farming while speaking at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut. “So I had to go around the country and… pic.twitter.com/DUEZ4PskEg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2025

In fact, inasmuch as “MAGA” is “flipping out,” it’s because the Texas redistricting might mean Crockett loses her seat.

By all means, bring Texas’ racially gerrymandered map into compliance with the law Democrats are usually so fond of invoking — but do not, under any circumstances, allow this national treasure to not inhabit the halls of the lower chamber of our U.S. Congress. She is the constitutionally illiterate, faux-scatological, attention-seeking lawmaker her party deserves, and the comic relief the rest of us deserve.

