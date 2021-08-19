Multiple Buildings Evacuated Amid 'Active Bomb Threat' Near US Capitol

The Library of Congress and three Capitol office buildings have been evacuated after a report of a suspicious truck and an active bomb threat search, according to Capitol Police.

U.S. Capitol Police sent a media alert at 10:27 a.m. local time.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

“The scene on NJ & D SE,” NBC reporter Julie Tsirkin tweeted.

“MPD Special Operations is assisting USCP. You can see a heavily armed officer with a gas mask in this video. Dozens of construction workers ran out of the buildings.”

The scene on NJ & D SE. MPD Special Operations is assisting USCP. You can see a heavily armed officer with a gas mask in this video. Dozens of construction workers ran out of the buildings. pic.twitter.com/66itAq4ZI6 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) August 19, 2021

According to Capitol Police, a news conference is expected soon to provide further details.

We will be holding a news conference at the media staging area shortly. pic.twitter.com/HBomIKHoBw — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Police are urging people to stay away from the area as they respond to the suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

“Several congressional staffers confirmed to USA TODAY they have been told about the active bomb threat,” USA Today reported.

“According to alerts sent by the USCP, they have also closed down roads surrounding the Capitol complex and have evacuated most of the office buildings.”

“Police were working to determine whether a device in the vehicle was an operable explosive and whether a man in the vehicle was holding a detonator, law enforcement officials speaking to AP on the condition of anonymity said,” Axios reported.

The outlet further noted Congress is on recess this week.

This is a developing story. Updates may be provided.

