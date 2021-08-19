Path 27
Multiple Buildings Evacuated Amid 'Active Bomb Threat' Near US Capitol

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 19, 2021 at 9:08am
The Library of Congress and three Capitol office buildings have been evacuated after a report of a suspicious truck and an active bomb threat search, according to Capitol Police.

U.S. Capitol Police sent a media alert at 10:27 a.m. local time.

“The scene on NJ & D SE,” NBC reporter Julie Tsirkin tweeted.

“MPD Special Operations is assisting USCP. You can see a heavily armed officer with a gas mask in this video. Dozens of construction workers ran out of the buildings.”

According to Capitol Police, a news conference is expected soon to provide further details.

Police are urging people to stay away from the area as they respond to the suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

“Several congressional staffers confirmed to USA TODAY they have been told about the active bomb threat,” USA Today reported.

“According to alerts sent by the USCP, they have also closed down roads surrounding the Capitol complex and have evacuated most of the office buildings.”

“Police were working to determine whether a device in the vehicle was an operable explosive and whether a man in the vehicle was holding a detonator, law enforcement officials speaking to AP on the condition of anonymity said,” Axios reported.

The outlet further noted Congress is on recess this week.

This is a developing story. Updates may be provided.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




