The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
World News
Print

Multiple Deaths Reported After Apparent Attack in Germany

By Becky Loggia
April 7, 2018 at 9:45am

Print

Several deaths have been reported after a van drove into pedestrians in the city of Muenster, in western Germany.

Authorities stated that the driver of the vehicle killed himself after the incident, according to BBC.

They are currently not looking for any other suspects involved in the crime, U.K. Metro reported.

Police also have confirmed that at least three people are dead as a result.

Another 20 individuals were also injured, with some said to be in serious condition.

An unknown object was found inside the van, and authorities are investigating if it is dangerous, according to Fox News.

Locals have been told to “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” where there is a huge police and rescue operation taking place.

The incident took place took place near the Kiepenkerl statue where a restaurant is located, and numerous photographs posted to social media have shown chairs, tables, and other items scattered about in the wreckage.

The Kiepenkerl restaurant is popular in the historic downtown area of Muenster.

Muenster authorities have also asked that citizens avoid the city center until the area is under control.

RELATED: 10 People Hospitalized After Fish Tank Emits ‘Second Deadliest’ Poison

German police have not confirmed if the incident was a terror attack, and are investigating a possile motive.

The federal government’s deputy spokesperson Ulrike Demmer stated that the government’s thoughts were with the victims and their families, as it is a particularly familiar scene to the December 2016 incident where a truck plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market.

According to USA Today, police have also mounted an operation to look into a suspicious object within the truck outside the popular restaurant, which is located in the city’s downtown district.

“We are in mourning for the victims and the injured,” said Erich Rettinghaus, who is the city’s chairman of the German Police Union.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: death, Germany, police

By: Becky Loggia on April 7, 2018 at 9:45am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Mueller Grand Jury Witness Speaks Out- ‘Enough Is Enough’

Chris Agee

robert mueller, paul manafort

Bombshell: Memo Okaying Mueller’s Raid on Manafort Written 7 Days After Raid Happened

Joshua Gill

Texas Church Wipes Out Medical Debt for Over 4,000 Vets and Their Families

Nick Givas

Judge Nap Breaks Down How Clintons, FISA and the FBI Are Going To Come Crashing Down

Rebekah Baker

Federal Judge Upholds Firearm Ban: ‘Not Within the Scope of…2nd Amendment’

Randy DeSoto

singer and American Idol judge Katy Perry

Katy Perry Points to Jesus as Source of Her Healing

Randy DeSoto

Billionaire Rapper Rants About ‘White Man’s Privilege’ in America

Becky Loggia

James Comey, Hillary Clinton

DOJ Violates Deadline to Turn Over FBI Docs on FISA, Clinton Foundation

Recently Posted