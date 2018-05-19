Kashuv Responds After Parkland Activists Attack Trump, NRA Following Santa Fe Shooting

In the aftermath of the most recent school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, there has been a renewed call for gun legislation throughout the nation.
As reported by The Daily Wire, the shooting suspect is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who used both a revolver and shotgun to take the lives of 10 people — a tragic incident that has fueled the gun debate on Twitter.
On Friday, numerous activists from the Parkland, Florida school shooting launched attacks against the current administration as well as the National Rifle Association, though one Parkland survivor, in particular, Kyle Kashuv, had a slightly different message for his peers.
On Friday, Jaclyn Corin Tweeted that, while American children are being killed in such incidents, politicians are merely treating it like a “game.”
Kashuv followed up with a statement — and citation to other statistics — of his own.
Gun activist and Parkland survivor David Hogg also tweeted against politicians, suggesting any action they may take will only be to forward their own personal agenda.
Cameron Kasky went after President Donald Trump and cited the “Stop School Violence Act,” which is supposed to help authorities and teachers prevent or stop school violence in the first place.
One student cited Texas gun laws in particular while accusing members of the current administration of ultimately being in agreement with the NRA.
A Firearms Program Attorney, Justin Sparks, expanded on Texas’ gun laws and told Fox News, “Generally speaking, in Texas, as long as you’re of age (18) and can pass the background check, you can buy a gun.” To purchase a handgun in Texas, however, a person has to be at least 21 years old.
Many in the mainstream media and activists such as some of the Parkland students have called for the nation’s revision of its gun laws, though they are met with the opposition of those like Kashuv.
Kashuv is one of the Parkland shooting survivors who has defended citizens’ right to gun ownership — a fight he claims has led to increased pressure from his peers.
“I get a lot of stare downs which is fun,” he told the Christian Broadcasting Network. “I’m only doing this because I feel like I have to — I feel like someone has to represent the Second Amendment.”
“At Stoneman Douglas, there are a lot of kids who agree with me,” he added. “But they’re too afraid to speak up which is sad, but that’s just the political climate.”
