Kashuv Responds After Parkland Activists Attack Trump, NRA Following Santa Fe Shooting

In the aftermath of the most recent school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, there has been a renewed call for gun legislation throughout the nation.

As reported by The Daily Wire, the shooting suspect is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who used both a revolver and shotgun to take the lives of 10 people — a tragic incident that has fueled the gun debate on Twitter.

On Friday, numerous activists from the Parkland, Florida school shooting launched attacks against the current administration as well as the National Rifle Association, though one Parkland survivor, in particular, Kyle Kashuv, had a slightly different message for his peers.

On Friday, Jaclyn Corin Tweeted that, while American children are being killed in such incidents, politicians are merely treating it like a “game.”

Our children are being MURDERED and you’re treating this like a game. This is the 22nd school shooting just this year. DO SOMETHING. https://t.co/Lc1IWYGssE — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

Kashuv followed up with a statement — and citation to other statistics — of his own.

1) there hasn't been 22, do research before making stupid statements. https://t.co/rioBzYQBWw 2) remember how adults don't know how to do anything and you were going to be the hero to finally "DO SOMETHING"? 3) he did and continues to push for school safety. What about you? https://t.co/PAd3HzmAON — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 18, 2018

Gun activist and Parkland survivor David Hogg also tweeted against politicians, suggesting any action they may take will only be to forward their own personal agenda.

Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a shit when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

Get ready for two weeks of people like David Hogg lying so they can push an agenda and calling everyone who doesn't agree with him a "child murderer" despite their proposals having no utility or impact on the event at hand. https://t.co/gt7VyjhrUP — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 18, 2018

Cameron Kasky went after President Donald Trump and cited the “Stop School Violence Act,” which is supposed to help authorities and teachers prevent or stop school violence in the first place.

Donald Trump does not care about school shootings. Donald Trump does nothing to stop school shootings. Don’t talk to me about the ‘stop school violence act,’ because that does nothing to stop school shootings. Donald Trump does not care about you or your kids getting shot. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

It's probably not a good idea to say the President doesn't care about kids dying when you're tying to push for legislation that require him to sign into law. https://t.co/Do5jjwj4iT — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 19, 2018

One student cited Texas gun laws in particular while accusing members of the current administration of ultimately being in agreement with the NRA.

Texas doesn’t require background checks on private sales. Texas doesn’t have a Red Flag Law. Texas doesn’t require gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms. Texas doesn’t regulate the open carry of long guns. Every state should check those boxes. Pence sleeps with the NRA. https://t.co/ffrGjXxjr1 — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) May 18, 2018

I’d take you seriously if you could show a modicum of self control to keep from an ad hominem attack. It’s pathetic and beneath discourse. If you think Pence sleeps with the NRA you’re either stupid or insincere or both. https://t.co/PXk7rXra5W — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 18, 2018

A Firearms Program Attorney, Justin Sparks, expanded on Texas’ gun laws and told Fox News, “Generally speaking, in Texas, as long as you’re of age (18) and can pass the background check, you can buy a gun.” To purchase a handgun in Texas, however, a person has to be at least 21 years old.

Many in the mainstream media and activists such as some of the Parkland students have called for the nation’s revision of its gun laws, though they are met with the opposition of those like Kashuv.

Kashuv is one of the Parkland shooting survivors who has defended citizens’ right to gun ownership — a fight he claims has led to increased pressure from his peers.

“I get a lot of stare downs which is fun,” he told the Christian Broadcasting Network. “I’m only doing this because I feel like I have to — I feel like someone has to represent the Second Amendment.”

“At Stoneman Douglas, there are a lot of kids who agree with me,” he added. “But they’re too afraid to speak up which is sad, but that’s just the political climate.”

