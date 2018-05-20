SECTIONS
Jim Carrey Attacks Kent State Grad Posing With AR in Disturbing Portrait

By Becky Loggia
May 20, 2018 at 1:33pm

Actor Jim Carrey veered from painting satirical depictions of White House officials and took aim Friday at a former Kent State University student for her gun-toting graduation photos.

The artwork by Carrey was posted to Twitter and depicted Kaitlin Bennett posing on the Ohio campus with her AR-10 with a leering “devil” watching her.

“And the devil said, ‘Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner,'” Carrey captioned the painting.

Carrey included Santa Fe as a reference to the high school shooting that took place earlier that day and left 10 people dead and multiple injured.

While many applauded Carrey’s work, which was deemed just as controversial as Bennett’s original photos, the graduate herself responded to the actor, calling the artist’s work “disgusting.”

“Jim you should be the one in this picture with this caption,” Bennett Tweeted. “You’re the one that supports gun control policies that let these kids die. Is this what you have to do because you’ve become irrelevant? Disgusting. #GunControlKills.”

Bennett herself has faced harsh criticism for the photos from gun-control activists, as many pointed out  that her Ohio campus is the site where four university students were killed by the Ohio National Guard in 1970.

She has taken to Twitter several times to defend herself, sometimes against former school shooting survivors, and suggests the photos were to express her Second Amendment right.

And while some were supportive, others called out the Ohio graduate for the “attention-seeking” photos.

RELATED: City of Boulder Votes To Ban ‘Assault Weapons,’ Some Shotguns, Plan To Add More to Ordinance

On Saturday, Bennett said she would be getting her Twitter account verified due to “left-wing celebrities who are also drawing pictures of me.”

This isn’t the first time Carrey has used painting to express controversial issues. Earlier this week he posted a painting of incoming National Rifle Association President Oliver North as a snake.

By: Becky Loggia on May 20, 2018 at 1:33pm

