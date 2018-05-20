Lindsey Graham Goes All In for Trump: ‘Will End North Korea Threat in First Term’

On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham stated that he spoke with President Donald Trump on the situation between the U.S. and North Korea and the upcoming talks next month, and that both men remained hopeful on the outcome.

As reported by The Hill, the South Carolina Republican was interviewed on “Fox News Sunday,” where he gave some remarks about the president’s determination to create a “win-win” solution for both parties.

“President Trump told me three days ago that he wants to end this in a win-win way,” Graham said about the upcoming meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“He thinks that’s possible, but if they pull out, they play him, then we will end North Korea’s threat to the American homeland in his first term and I will let you surmise as to what that might look like,” he added.

The leaders are scheduled to meet on June 12 in Singapore in order to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Just last week the rogue regime suggested it could withdraw from the historic meeting if the U.S. continued to pursue “unilateral nuclear disarmament.”

Military drills between the U.S. and South Korea have also been suggested to be a jeopardizing factor.

However, Graham stated that he believes the threat from North Korea could end in a way that is beneficial to all, and that no sitting president has gotten so close to such a meeting as they have all been “played” by the regime.

“If they play Trump, if they try to nickel and dime him and try to run out the clock on him and we will have a conflict and it’s going to be in his first term,” Graham said.

“I’m highly confident of that because there is no other place to kick the can,” he added. “President Trump is going to end this problem with North Korea one way or the other, and he should. “

Graham, a retired Air Force colonel, also stated that if Kim Jong decides not to show up for the sit-down, it would send a clear message that diplomacy has ultimately failed.

“That puts us back on the track to conflict and it would be time to take American families out of South Korea,” Graham said. “It’s going to end one way or the other by 2020.”

Though North Korea threatened to back out of the summit earlier this week, Trump claimed three days later that everything was on track and nothing had changed, adding that there would be no change in the U.S. and South Korea’s annual military drills.

“North Korea’s actually talking to us about times and everything else as though nothing happened,” Trump said. “We have not been told anything. We’re just reading stories like you are.”

However, the president also stated that he would be willing to offer “protections” if the regime gave up its nuclear weapons and that the “Libya model” would only be employed if both countries refused to come to an agreement.

“The Libya model was a much different model. We decimated that country,” Trump said, referencing 2011 when NATO forces helped strip Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi of power, eight years after he’d made a deal with U.S. officials to surrender nuclear weapons.

“We cannot let that country have nukes,” Trump said of North Korea. “We just can’t do it.”

