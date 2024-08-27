Multiple Utah Tourists Swallowed by Freak Whirlpool During California Horror Hike

Three Utah residents are dead after a tragedy in the Central Valley area of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California.

According to KSTU-TV, the three individuals died Friday after they were caught in a whirlpool during a canyoneering expedition.

Tulare County, California, officials haven’t released the names of the deceased. However, social media posts identified the victims as David Bell, Jeannine Skinner and Peter On.

Bell’s sister, Cyndi Bell Miller, said in a Facebook post that her brother “was rappelling in the sierra Nevada’s in a place called seven tea cups. They were on the very last of their rappel and they rappelled into a small pool of water.

“Jeannine Skinner, David’s friend rappelled into the pool of water and she got caught in a whirlpool. Another man, Peter On, jumped in to save her and they were both caught in the whirlpool. David jumped to save them and all THREE DROWNED.”

“They were able to get their bodies out in about seven minutes and they did CPR on them immediately and kept doing CPR for about 20 minutes but they were not able to revive any of them.”



KSEE reported on the day of the incident that there was a fourth victim who “was found sustaining major injuries.”

It was unclear who that victim was, what happened to them, or whether the information was the result of conflicting reports.

Seven Teacups is a popular canyoneering location in Sequoia National Forest, located roughly halfway between Bakersfield and Death Valley National Park.







“For entry-level, class C canyoneering, it doesn’t get any better than the Seven Teacups. This is a top-notch route found along Dry Meadow Creek, a tributary of the Kern River in Sequoia National Forest,” Modern Hiker notes.

“A short hike leads to a series of pothole waterfalls cascading down polished granite slabs into the Kern. Then, it finishes up with a lovely river walk back to the trailhead.”

However, even though it’s considered “entry-level” for a C-class canyon that doesn’t mean that the trek is without its dangers, Modern Hiker warned.

“It’s important to first make a clear distinction that this is NOT a hike,” the publication noted.

“It’s a technical canyon involving multiple rappels and intermediate swiftwater canyoneering technique. While this is a beginner friendly route under the right conditions, don’t attempt this descent without a solid canyoneering foundation.”

Seven Teacups is rated 3C III on the canyoneering rating system. The three refers to the difficulty (four being the highest, and three being described as “[a]n intermediate canyon where ropework is required. Expect numerous rappels and more complicated down climbs.”).

“C,” meanwhile, describes the water level; in this case, it’s the highest difficulty rating, defined as “Water with a potentially strong current, often requiring swiftwater techniques.” The “III” involves length, which is intermediate on the rating scale, requiring “[m]ost of a day.”

It’s unclear whether any of the individuals who perished had experience in canyoneering.

A Facebook group celebrating the life of the three Utah natives who perished has been set up and, as of Tuesday morning, already has 900 members.

“Because of the overwhelming response to the passing of David, Jeannine, and Peter, and to help alleviate some of the burden from their families, we will be arranging a friend get together to celebrate their lives and friendship,” the page said. “Updates will be given in this group and more details coming soon.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the victims.

