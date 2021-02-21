Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

'The Muppets Show' Slapped with Offensive Content Warning for 'Negative Depictions' of People and Cultures

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 21, 2021 at 11:01am
Mewe Share P Share

The Muppets have brought controversy with them in their debut on Disney+.

On Friday, Disney released five seasons of “The Muppets Show,” but added a disclaimer before each episode, according to the New York Post.

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer says.

“Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” it adds.

Is this just too much politically correct nonsense?

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.”

Disney does not spell out details, but the assumption is that the show’s characters crossed the line of political correctness in their depictions of Native American, Middle Eastern and Asian people.

Many on Twitter thought this was a little too much political correctness.

RELATED: YouTube Takes Down Video of Testimony Against Governor's Lockdown Orders

At least one British politician was irked at the label, according to the U.K.-based Daily Mail.

“I would like to know which bunch of muppets thought this one up,” said Andrew Bridgen, a member of Parliament, the newspaper reported.

“It would appear if this continues kids won’t be able to watch any TV programmes which are not newly made. Is nothing safe?” he said, noting that the Disney decision requires that the shows be accessed from an account held by an adult.

One episode that might have sparked a concern came when Johnny Cash sang “Ghost Riders in the Sky” in a backdrop where a Confederate flag appears as part of the set, according to the Post.

The warning also appears on what have usually considered family films such as “The Aristocats,” ‘Dumbo,” “Peter Pan” and “Swiss Family Robinson.”

TRENDING: Biden Forces Out Prosecutor Investigating Powerful Democrats

Although Disney will stream most of the shows, some will not appear due to issues over the rights to music performed on the shows, according to Entertainment Weekly.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







COVID Death Toll up More Than 25% During Biden's First Month in Office
Cartoon Network Teaching Kids to Ditch Colorblindness, Tells Them to 'See Color' and Be 'Anti-Racist' Instead
Fake Ted Cruz Quote About Texas Freezing Over Goes Viral as Leftists Share It Without Question
'The Muppets Show' Slapped with Offensive Content Warning for 'Negative Depictions' of People and Cultures
Amid Her Crushing COVID Restrictions, Reports Now Say New Mexico Gov. Spent Thousands of Taxpayer Money on Booze and Gourmet Food
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×