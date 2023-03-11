Murdaugh Housekeeper's Son Wants His Mother's Body Dug Out of Grave, Examined

The son of Alex Murdaugh’s deceased housekeeper wants his mother exhumed to rule out any foul play in her death.

Gloria Satterfield supposedly tripped and fell in a fatal 2018 accident at Murdaugh’s South Carolina home, with a coroner later admitting that her death had been improperly assessed as natural, according to the New York Post.

Her son Tony explained why he wants his mother’s body to be examined again in an interview on NewsNation on Tuesday.

Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield died in 2018 after a fall in their home. Her son was swindled out of millions of dollars by Alex Murdaugh following her death. He and his attorney @TheEricBland join @ChrisCuomo to discuss possibly exhuming her body.#CUOMO pic.twitter.com/QRPhb6Y26C — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 8, 2023

“[I want] to see if there was any foul play or anything,” the younger Satterfield said of his plans.

Tony Satterfield and his attorney Eric Bland doubt that the deceased was murdered at the Murdaugh home, but Alex Murdaugh’s conduct has wrought some suspicion, according to NewsNation.

Murdaugh told an insurance adjuster that the housekeeper had been pushed down a set of stairs by the family dogs, causing fatal injuries, Bland told Cuomo in the interview.

The housekeeper’s death has come under renewed scrutiny after Murdaugh’s downfall and conviction for murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh was convicted in the case last week, completing the prominent South Carolina lawyer’s fall from grace amid a bevy of financial crimes, dishonesty and drug use.

Tony Satterfield was one of Murdaugh’s fraud victims — having been swindled out of millions of dollars in a settlement with the lawyer in an insurance payout for his mother’s death, according to the New York Post.

Murdaugh admitted to stealing $4.3 million from Gloria Satterfield’s estate in June litigation, according to WPDE-TV.

The disgraced ex-attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in connection to the deaths of his wife and son.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, the victims in the murder case, were witnesses to the 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield, according to the Greenville News.

Satterfield’s death led to the criminal investigation of Alex Murdaugh, who is set to stand trial on roughly 100 charges of fraud, embezzlement, conspiracy and other crimes as a life-sentence inmate, according to CNN.

Murdaugh’s conviction has spurred interest in yet another suspicious death involving the family.

The Murdaugh murder case has also prompted investigators to review two more deaths that happened years earlier: those of Stephen Smith, 19, and Gloria Satterfield, 57. https://t.co/Ait5r8Glvb — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 3, 2023

Investigators are reviewing the 2015 death of 19-year old Stephen Smith, a then-classmate of Murdaugh’s son Buster, according to the New York Times.

In June 2021, about two weeks after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced it would open a new investigation based on facts discovered while looking into the double homicide, the Times reported.

