An annual arts event that creates a blossoming, mid-sized city in the desert of Nevada has dispersed, but one of the crowd is never going home.

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found “lying in a pool of blood” on Saturday night, as the Burning Man festival reached its climax, with the incineration of a wooden tower in a human shape.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, the local sheriff’s office has announced.

The events surrounding the death remain a mystery — even the victim’s identity, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

He is a man between the ages of 35 to 40, white, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with short brown hair and facial hair, according to the outlet, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said in a Facebook post published Monday.

“We are specifically looking to identify the white male adult decedent,” the statement said.

“We are also currently seeking information regarding any suspect identifiers for any person who would commit such a heinous crime against another human being. At this time, no information is too small to disregard, so do not hesitate to contact my Office.”

An estimated 70,000 campers turned out for the week-long event, according to Newsweek, which turned the Black Rock Desert into “Black Rock City” from Aug. 24 – Monday.

Investigating the homicide will no doubt be complicated considerably by the fact that almost all of those 70,000 — including potential witnesses and suspects — have left the area.

“This process is still ongoing and the portion of the ‘City’ where this occurred will have heavy law enforcement presence until the scene can be released,” Allen said in Sunday’s statement.

While the festival has seen fatalities in previous years — mainly suicides, accidents, and drug overdoses — this appears to be its first homicide, according to USA Today.

And it created a stir of attention:

BREAKING: Homicide at Burning Man. Between the drugs, orgies, and now a body, maybe ‘Killing Man’ is more fitting. pic.twitter.com/hHKlkQRtxO — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) September 1, 2025

The first homicide in event history occurred at Burning Man Sat night as ppl gathered for the burn. PCSO, BLM Rangers, BM Black Rock Rangers & WCSO are now investigating a murder in a city that will be dismantled by next weekend and has 75k suspectshttps://t.co/NrU5rzEpbC — Kimberly (@klr_reno) September 1, 2025

BURNING MAN SHOCKER: A man was found dead in a pool of blood Saturday night—just as the iconic wooden effigy was set ablaze in the desert. Police are now investigating it as a homicide. Festival goers were stunned as law enforcement swarmed the scene in Black Rock City. This… pic.twitter.com/iOZoyco8qy — Tony Lane (@TonyLaneNV) September 1, 2025



The Burning Man festival originated in San Francisco in 1986 and shifted to Nevada in 1990, according to Newsweek.

From its beginnings as a small counter-cultural gathering, it has grown into an international event of “community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.”

Now, it has a grimmer dimension.

“Although this appears to be a singular crime,” Allen said in the Pershing County Sheriff Office’s statement, “all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances.”

