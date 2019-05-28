SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A Honors Missing Soldiers with Reserved Table

×
By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published May 28, 2019 at 4:42am
Modified May 28, 2019 at 11:28am
Print

A South Carolina Chick-fil-A restaurant paid tribute to fallen soldiers Monday by setting up a table reserved to honor those who have fallen in action.

Chick-fil-A Surfside, located in Myrtle Beach, shared a Facebook post on Memorial Day showing a picture of a table set aside for missing soldiers.

The table contained a folded flag, a plate with a lemon and salt on it, an inverted glass and a Bible, and a framed picture describing what the “Missing Man Table” is.

When you come in today, you might notice a table decorated by the front door,” the restaurant wrote in the post.

“This table is reserved to honor our missing comrades in arms. Please take a moment of silence when passing by this table — as a thank you to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

TRENDING: Supreme Court Asked To Hear Case Involving Leaked ‘Climategate’ Emails

Each of the objects on the table represents some aspect of soldiers’ lives as military members, the restaurant described in the post. 

“The tablecloth is white,” the restaurant wrote, “symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call of duty. The single flower, displayed in a vase, reminds us of the life of each of the missing and their loved ones and friends of these Americans who keep the faith, awaiting answers.”

“The vase is tied with a red ribbon, a symbol of our continued determination to account for or missing,” the post continued.

Do you think this is a fitting tribute?

“A slice of lemon reminds us of the bitter state, captured and missing in a foreign land. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by those missing and their families who seek answers,” it added.

“The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God. The glass is inverted — to symbolize their inability to share this evening‘s toast.”

“The chair is empty — they are missing,” the post concluded. “But not forgotten.”

The Myrtle Beach restaurant was not the only Chick-fil-A chain to honor fallen soldiers in this way.

Photos posted to social media showed similarly set-up tables in Starkville, Mississippi, Columbus, Ohio and Mobile, Alabama.

RELATED: ‘Save Chick-Fil-A’ Bill Passes in Texas House

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Child Attacked by Big Wild Cat in San Diego
Mass Stabbing in Japan Leaves 17 Injured, 3 Dead Including 11-Year-Old Girl
Supreme Court Declines Review of Transgender Bathroom Case
Beto Apologizes to Campaign Staff for Being ‘Giant A–hole’ To Be Around at Times
Oklahoma Begins First Major Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×