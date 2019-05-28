Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A Honors Missing Soldiers with Reserved Table

A South Carolina Chick-fil-A restaurant paid tribute to fallen soldiers Monday by setting up a table reserved to honor those who have fallen in action.

Chick-fil-A Surfside, located in Myrtle Beach, shared a Facebook post on Memorial Day showing a picture of a table set aside for missing soldiers.

The table contained a folded flag, a plate with a lemon and salt on it, an inverted glass and a Bible, and a framed picture describing what the “Missing Man Table” is.

“When you come in today, you might notice a table decorated by the front door,” the restaurant wrote in the post.

“This table is reserved to honor our missing comrades in arms. Please take a moment of silence when passing by this table — as a thank you to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Each of the objects on the table represents some aspect of soldiers’ lives as military members, the restaurant described in the post.

“The tablecloth is white,” the restaurant wrote, “symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call of duty. The single flower, displayed in a vase, reminds us of the life of each of the missing and their loved ones and friends of these Americans who keep the faith, awaiting answers.”

“The vase is tied with a red ribbon, a symbol of our continued determination to account for or missing,” the post continued.

“A slice of lemon reminds us of the bitter state, captured and missing in a foreign land. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by those missing and their families who seek answers,” it added.

“The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God. The glass is inverted — to symbolize their inability to share this evening‘s toast.”

“The chair is empty — they are missing,” the post concluded. “But not forgotten.”

The Myrtle Beach restaurant was not the only Chick-fil-A chain to honor fallen soldiers in this way.

Photos posted to social media showed similarly set-up tables in Starkville, Mississippi, Columbus, Ohio and Mobile, Alabama.

Hat tip ⁦@ChickfilA⁩. Thank you for taking the time to honor those who fell for this nation. pic.twitter.com/4u9YUOPYUO — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) May 28, 2019

Friends, in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and those prisoners of war or missing in action soldiers who never came home, we at Chick-fil-A honor them this Memorial Day weekend with a Missing Man Table in our restaurant. May we never forget… pic.twitter.com/R3w3AMqFmb — Chick-fil-A Starkville (@CFAStarkville) May 24, 2019

