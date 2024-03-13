There’s nothing like something appearing in the middle of nowhere to cause a fuss.

Hay Bluff, a spot in the middle of Wales near the town of Hay-on-Wye, is now host to the latest curiosity to grace the planet — a 10-foot-tall metal monolith that appeared over the weekend, according to the BBC.

Builder Craig Muir’s initial reaction was that the object was “some sort of a UFO.”

Mystery steel monolith appears in Wales pic.twitter.com/INn7CfKCPV — The Sun (@TheSun) March 12, 2024

The object in what he called “the middle of nowhere” looked as though it had “just been dropped down from space,” Muir said Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

“It must be some sort of art installation,” he said. “If you didn’t know anything, to look at it, you could have easily thought it had been dropped off by a UFO or something.”

The UFO like MONOLITH just Found in Remote part of Wales is similar to the 10-ft tall silver monolith FOUND in a Utah State Park on 11/24/2020

Commonly referred to as 20/20 Space Odyssey 👇https://t.co/R9T8zMdQrV — Darwun St James (@DarwunStJames) March 13, 2024

Will AOC be re-elected? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It seemed like a very fine metallic, almost like a surgical steel,” he told the BBC, noting he was “taken aback” when he saw it.

“It looked perfectly leveled and steady, despite the weather being windy,” he said.

The hill is not accessible by vehicle, making Muir think a helicopter had a role in putting whatever the object is supposed to be in the ground.

“It didn’t seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground,” he said. “However, there were no obvious tracks around it and one would think that something like that would cause a lot of mess.”

The monolith is on the grounds of the Brecon Beacons National Park, which Muir said might spell its doom.

“I can’t say how long it will be there, to be honest,” he told the Times. “Knowing our national parks, they don’t take lightly to things being installed without their permission.”

Richard Haynes saw the object while running on Hay Bluff.

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥 It’s steeling the limelight.

A strange and gigantic steel monolith was recently spotted on a hill in Wales — one of several mysterious Toblerone-like structures that have popped up around the globe in recent years.

They have evoked online conspiracy theories of aliens… pic.twitter.com/kH7nS7hIvD — Susan Wood (@susieq1007) March 12, 2024

“I thought it looked a bit bizarre and might be a scientific media research thing collecting rainwater,” he told WalesOnline,

“But then [I] realized it was way too tall and strange for that. Then I went up to it and it was about 10-foot-tall, at least, and triangular, definitely stainless steel. It was hollow and I imagine pretty light. Light enough for two people to carry it up and plant it in the ground,” he said.

The BBC noted that in late 2020, a monolith appeared in the Utah desert for a few days, then disappeared. Another, it reported, was seen on the Isle of Wight.

The Utah monolith was later removed by a group of men who said it was a blight upon the rocky place where it was put, according to The New York Times.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.