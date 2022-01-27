Share
Commentary
Friends look at the Milky Way galaxy rising in the night sky in Kuwait's al-Salmi desert.
Commentary
Friends look at the Milky Way galaxy rising in the night sky in Kuwait's al-Salmi desert, 120Km north of the capital, on August 9, 2021. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Astronomers Spot Rhythmic Flashing in Night Sky, Adjust Telescope to Find 'Spooky' Object Hiding in 'Our Galactic Backyard'

 By Jared Harris  January 27, 2022 at 3:14pm
Share

A rhythmic flashing in the night sky is fascinating scientists and baffling astronomers, who have revealed they have no idea what is lurking in our own galactic backyard.

The unknown object was found by Australian observers mapping radio waves and published in Nature on Wednesday, according to The Sun.

Rhythmic flashes of radiation emanating from the object are now some of the most powerful radio sources in observable space.

The 60-second bursts have baffled scientists, who are struggling to theorize what this could be.

The International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, which originally spotted the object, says this could be an ultra-dense star whose powerful magnetic field results in the unusually strong broadcasts.

Trending:
DHS Sec's Meeting with Border Patrol Agents Blows Up in His Face When Agent Turns His Back: Report

“This object was appearing and disappearing over a few hours during our observations. That was completely unexpected,” the team’s leading astronomer, Dr. Natasha Hurley-Walker, said, according to the The Sun.

“It was kind of spooky for an astronomer because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”

The mystery object was not found in some distant corner of the universe, but in a nearby place Hurley-Walker describes as “our galactic backyard.”

At some 4,000 lightyears away, however, this puts this strange flasher out of the reach of modern scientists. Astronomers will have to rely on telescopes and other forms of remote viewing to learn about this cosmic body.

Will scientists eventually figure out what this mystery object is?

The object does not act like other known sources of similar energy in space, such as dying stars and supernovas.

While there is no consensus on the origin or identity of the stellar pulsing giant, Hurley-Walker points to a theoretical star that until now has seemingly existed only on paper.

Whatever it may be, there’s no doubt that this proposed “ultra-long period magnetar” caught scientists by complete surprise.

“It’s a type of slowly spinning neutron star that has been predicted to exist theoretically,” Hurley-Walker explained. “But nobody expected to directly detect one like this because we didn’t expect them to be so bright.”

“Somehow, it’s converting magnetic energy to radio waves much more effectively than anything we’ve seen before.”

Related:
Report: NASA Hires Priest as It Appears the Agency Is Expecting 'The' Big Discovery

Since the nature of this blinding object is unknown, there’s little indication if this is a unique occurrence of nature or something we will encounter more as we venture to the stars.

While the discovery doesn’t give us much information, it confirms we are surrounded by an overwhelming expanse that still holds billions upon billions of mysteries.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Astronomers Spot Rhythmic Flashing in Night Sky, Adjust Telescope to Find 'Spooky' Object Hiding in 'Our Galactic Backyard'
Three Teens Accused of Beating Man to Death and Leaving the Body in an Open Field, But Experts Say They Might Be Justified
Disney Cutting Seven Crucial Characters from 'Snow White' Remake to Avoid 'Reinforcing Stereotypes'
As Justice Breyer Announces Retirement, Dems Instantly Demand Biden Abide by 1 Big Campaign Promise
The Race Is On: American F-35 Down in China's Claimed Territory, US Fighting to Reach It Before Beijing
See more...

Conversation