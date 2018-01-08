Nancy Pelosi Becomes Unhinged Over Trump Aide’s Interview Cut Short by CNN

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has once again seemingly over-dramatized her anti-GOP rhetoric.

Pelosi, a longtime Democrat congresswoman from San Francisco, weighed in on White House adviser Stephen Miller’s debate with CNN anchor Jake Tapper over the weekend.

The leader of House Democrats unsurprisingly sided against Miller, but she made her criticism harsher than most, going so far as to say that the senior adviser to President Donald Trump is a “white supremacist” who “must be removed.”

“The bigoted world view that Bannon pushed remains at the WH. White supremacists still have the ear of Trump and are shaping national policy through their hate-filled lenses. Yes, that means Stephen Miller who must be removed,” Pelosi tweeted.

Pelosi’s comments came after Miller and Tapper entered into a fiery debate on CNN’s “State of the Union” that left everyone in the media world talking.

On Sunday, Miller spoke on Tapper’s show to discuss a controversial new book by Michael Wolff — “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” The tell-all book about Trump’s rise to the White House and his first months in office has been derided for its inclusion of numerous unsubstantiated claims.

“Is it really the position of the Trump White House that Steve Bannon had nothing to do with the presidency?” Tapper asked, listing priorities the former White House chief strategist pushed while he worked in the administration

“Can you acknowledge that he was a key player?”

Miller pushed back against claims made by Bannon and suggested that his role in the White House was not as great as people have been led to believe.

“His role has been greatly exaggerated, whereas the president hasn’t gotten the due that he deserves for the movement that he put together to tap into the kinds of people whose life concerns don’t get a lot of attention on CNN,” the presidential adviser responded.

However, the exchange devolved as Miller began to criticize Tapper’s line of questioning and the network in general.

“Stephen, I’m trying to get to the issue of the president’s fitness,” Tapper shot back.

“I’m getting to the issue of your fitness,” Miller responded. “The president’s tweets absolutely reaffirm the plain spoken truth: self made billionaire who revolutionized reality TV, and tapped into something magical that’s happening in the heart of this country.”

The exchange quickly worsened, with Tapper eventually cutting the interview short.

“I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time. Thank you, Stephen,” Tapper finished.

The interview received significant media attention, with supporters and opponents of the White House taking different views on who ended the debate victorious.

Pelosi’s strategy to call Miller racist, however, appears to be in a league all on it’s own.

Many people responded to the congresswoman’s tweet by simply pointing out that Miller is Jewish — a strong indication that he is not a white supremacist.

Nancy Pelosi says stuff about white supremacists in the White House. Then demands that the White House fire a Jew. https://t.co/horQB7cFub — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 7, 2018

If, according to Tapper, Miller was only interested in one viewer in particular, then he clearly did a good job. The president later tweeted that the CNN host got “destroyed.”

Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

This was by far not the first time Miller has mixed it up with a member of the media. The White House aide battled CNN’s Jim Acosta last year over Trump’s plans for immigration reform, earning him high marks from conservatives.

