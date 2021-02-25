House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confused Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin with a famous actor from the show “Miami Vice” in a news conference Thursday.

“Don Johnson. What’s his first name? Don? What is it? Ron?” Pelosi said.

After she was corrected, the California Democrat laughed and asked, “Not ‘Miami Vice’ or anything like that?”

House Speaker Pelosi accidentally calls Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) “Don Johnson” of Miami Vice. Pelosi says Johnson “seems to be taking the lead” on Republican response to January 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/c7YDtdonDV — The Recount (@therecount) February 25, 2021

“Miami Vice” was a 1980s TV show that followed two undercover detectives through the streets of Miami, according to IMDb.

Don Johnson, known for his swagger, played Detective James Crockett who lived on a houseboat with his pet alligator Elvis, Rolling Stone reported.

Many people were quick to say that the House speaker’s slip of the tongue was no accident.

“Accidentally” – we know Speaker Pelosi – that was no accident. And I for one love her for her ability to cast such epic shade. — FrannieBananas (@kristafrances) February 25, 2021

“She purposely shades people by ‘forgetting’ their name when their not worth remembering,” Twitter user Stacey H said.

Before any Republicans say it ….no Nancy is not losing it. She purposely shades people by ‘forgetting’ their name when their not worth remembering & Ron Johnson is definitely not worth it AND Don Johnson (actor-Miami Vice-Democrat) would be an infinitely better senator than Ron https://t.co/pwLCm9eYXm — Stacey H (@staceyh1970) February 25, 2021

Pelosi said Johnson “seems to be taking the lead” on how Congress will look at “protecting our country from domestic terrorism” in response to the incursion of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Johnson claimed Wednesday that “fake Trump protesters” and “agents provocateurs” were among those who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to Forbes.

Pelosi criticized Republicans for trying to take away attention from the role right-wing radicals played in the incursion of the Capitol, the New York Daily News reported.

Pelosi has called for “an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission” in her own words.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the commission should also include last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, according to the New York Daily News.

“We are talking about domestic terrorism,” Pelosi said.

“That’s what we are trying to get to the bottom of … We’re not going to get into every case of mob violence.”

Pelosi also said McConnell was taking “the Ron Johnson approach to investigating January 6 and that’s very disappointing.”

