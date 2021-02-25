Login
Nancy Pelosi Confuses Republican Senator with a Famous Actor

Nancy PelosiJim Watson - AFP / Getty ImagesSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 25, 2021. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published February 25, 2021 at 2:04pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confused Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin with a famous actor from the show “Miami Vice” in a news conference Thursday.

“Don Johnson. What’s his first name? Don? What is it? Ron?” Pelosi said.

After she was corrected, the California Democrat laughed and asked, “Not ‘Miami Vice’ or anything like that?”

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: 3 Reasons the Lawsuit Against Mike Lindell Will Blow Up in Dominion's Face

“Miami Vice” was a 1980s TV show that followed two undercover detectives through the streets of Miami, according to IMDb.

Don Johnson, known for his swagger, played Detective James Crockett who lived on a houseboat with his pet alligator Elvis, Rolling Stone reported.

Many people were quick to say that the House speaker’s slip of the tongue was no accident.

Do you think this was an intentional jab?

“She purposely shades people by ‘forgetting’ their name when their not worth remembering,” Twitter user Stacey H said.

Pelosi said Johnson “seems to be taking the lead” on how Congress will look at “protecting our country from domestic terrorism” in response to the incursion of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

RELATED: Democratic Senator Breaks with Pelosi, Objects to Her Plans for 'January 6th Commission'

Johnson claimed Wednesday that “fake Trump protesters” and “agents provocateurs” were among those who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to Forbes.

Pelosi criticized Republicans for trying to take away attention from the role right-wing radicals played in the incursion of the Capitol, the New York Daily News reported.

Pelosi has called for “an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission” in her own words.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the commission should also include last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, according to the New York Daily News.

“We are talking about domestic terrorism,” Pelosi said.

“That’s what we are trying to get to the bottom of … We’re not going to get into every case of mob violence.”

Pelosi also said McConnell was taking “the Ron Johnson approach to investigating January 6 and that’s very disappointing.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
