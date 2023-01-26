Parler Share
News
Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks to the House Chambers in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 23.
Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks to the House Chambers in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 23. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Nancy Pelosi Under Scrutiny Over 'Odd Timing' of Her Huge Stock Trade and DOJ Lawsuit

 By Jack Davis  January 26, 2023 at 8:16am
Parler Share

Criticism has erupted upon the revelation that in the closing days of her reign as House speaker, and weeks before the Biden administration filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, Democratic Rep. Nany Pelosi of California sold a chunk of her Google stock.

The sales, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 28, came roughly one month before Tuesday’s announcement that the Department of Justice filed the lawsuit, according to Newsweek, which in its headline on the report called the sales “odd timing.”

Pelosi’s disclosure form showed that on Dec. 20. Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, Pelosi sold 10,000 shares of her Google stock.

The disclosure form gave a range of valuation, and each was in the range of between $500,001 and $1 million, meaning Pelosi could have unloaded at least $1.5 million and up to $3 million worth of stocks.

The website InvestorPlace noted that Google stock took a hit Wednesday after the lawsuit was announced, ending the day down about 3 percent.

Trending:
GOP Senator Announces 'PELOSI' Act and While It Doesn't Mention Nancy, It'll Surely Infuriate Her

Nancy Pelosi has been criticized for her husband Paul’s stock trading activities, with his success in investing spurring allegations of insider trading.

The new sales spurred a fresh round of criticism, with one Twitter using calling the news “wild” and another noting, “Anyone else would be in jail.”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who on Tuesday re-introduced his bill to ban members of Congress and their spouses from dabbling in stock, tweeted “People have asked why I named my stock trade ban the PELOSI Act. Now you know.”

Related:
Priests Were Called to the Pelosi Home: Report

“For too long, politicians in Washington have taken advantage of the economic system they write the rules for, turning profits for themselves at the expense of the American people,” a statement from Hawley read.

“As members of Congress, both Senators and Representatives are tasked with providing oversight of the same companies they invest in, yet they continually buy and sell stocks, outperforming the market time and again,” the statement continued.

Should Nancy Pelosi’s stock trading activity be investigated by the authorities?

“While Wall Street and Big Tech work hand-in-hand with elected officials to enrich each other, hardworking Americans pay the price. The solution is clear: we must immediately and permanently ban all members of Congress from trading stocks.”

Congress last year showed some support for a proposal from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas called the TRUST in Congress Act, according to Business Insider.

The act, which had almost 50 co-sponsors, would require members of Congress, their spouses and any dependent children to put their assets in a blind trust.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Nancy Pelosi Under Scrutiny Over 'Odd Timing' of Her Huge Stock Trade and DOJ Lawsuit
World-Famous UFC Fighter Accused of Attacking Woman on His Boat, Forcing Her to Jump Overboard - Report
27-Year-Old Model's Father Speaks Out After Son's Death - Reveals Likely Cause
Breaking: Facebook and Instagram Will Finally End Trump's Suspension, But It Comes with a Catch
DeSantis Receives Prestigious Award First Given to Abraham Lincoln - Outraged Protesters Mob Event
See more...

Conversation