Nancy Pelosi: What Trump Really Wants To Do Is ‘Make America White Again’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on President Donald Trump’s immigration proposal.

Despite the Trump administration’s plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million “Dreamers,” Pelosi said that it “attempts to hold the DREAMers hostage to an unmistakable campaign to make America white again.”

The White House’s plan also calls for a $25 billion added investment in border security — including the construction of a wall on the U.S. southern border, according to Fox News.

“The Administration’s anti-immigrant framework is an act of staggering cowardice,” Pelosi wrote in her statement.

“The 50 percent cut to legal immigration in the framework and the recent announcements to end Temporary Protected Status for Central Americans and Haitians are both part of the same cruel agenda,” she continued. “They are part of the Trump Administration’s unmistakable campaign to make America white again.”

Her statement concluded, “The DREAMers will not be ransomed for a hateful agenda that betrays our sacred American values.”

Trump has deviated from his past statements on granting citizenship to illegal immigrants with this new immigration proposal.

“We’re not looking at citizenship,” the president said earlier last year. “We’re not looking at amnesty. We’re looking at allowing people to stay here.”

Those statements came after he announced his intention to end the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program. DACA was initiated by an executive order from former President Barack Obama and allows approximately 690,000 young illegal immigrants who entered the country at an early age to remain in the U.S. without facing the risk of deportation.

However, the president, along with many Republican lawmakers, has continued to show interest in keeping DACA in place by way of legislative action. The GOP has been working with Democrats on a fix to the Obama-era executive order.

Earlier this week, Trump said he was open to giving citizenship to young illegal immigrants under the DACA program after so many years — given that they obey the law, contribute to the U.S. economy and show “good moral character.”

“We’re going to morph into it,” Trump said of a pathway to citizenship. “It’s going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years.”

Conservatives also want to end the visa lottery system and chain migration — immigration programs that, they argue, have allowed extremists to enter the U.S.

Most Republican leaders on Capitol Hill have suggested that a final immigration deal will include compromises. While the White House has released their plan, Congress is working on its own agenda.

A.B. Stoddard from RealClearPolitics talked about the plan on Fox News, “I think a true compromise is when everyone is miserable, so it is a good starting point.”

