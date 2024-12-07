Share
The National Black Church Initiative is demanding answers about $500,000 worth of payments Kamala Harris's campaign paid to Rev. Al Sharpton during her campaign for president.
Nat'l Black Church Group Scorches Al Sharpton, MSNBC for 'Moral Stain' Paid Kamala Interview Left on Black Churches

 By Jack Davis  December 6, 2024 at 5:00pm
A national group representing black churches has castigated the Rev. Al Sharpton for taking cash from the failed campaign of Kamala Harris and wants MSNBC to yank him off the air over the deal.

The  Harris campaign donated $500,000 to Sharpton’s National Action Network in two payments this fall, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Sharpton responded with a segment supporting Harris on his MSNBC show and followed that up with a softball interview with the Democratic presidential candidate.

That led to the National Black Church Initiative posting its concerns on Facebook.

The group, which said it represents 150,000 black churches, said it was “very concerned that one of our leaders appears to be selling our voting to Kamala Harris’s campaign.”

“The question is, what did VP Kamala Harris get for $500,000?” the post asked.

“For many ministers, this type of action puts a moral stain on the integrity of the black Church,” the post said.

The post said Sharpton “needs to fully disclose the nature of the $500,000, why it was given and received, and for what purpose. Where are the receipts? And did Rev. Sharpton receive any funds, and if so, what and for what purpose? There are a lot of questions to be answered.”


The post quoted  Rev. Anthony Evans, the group’s president, as saying Sharpton “is facing significant moral and journalism ethics regarding this payment or donation to the National Action Network.”

The post also threw zingers at MSNBC.

“There are press reports that MSNBC was unaware of the payment. This payment calls into question Rev. Sharpton, a host on MSNBC journalism ethics. Do you have to pay Al Sharpton through a donation to his organization to get on his show or get a favorable interview?” the post said.

“African Americans have long complained about the deal that made Rev. Sharpton a journalist. Rev. Sharpton does not have a degree in journalism, and it undermines the career of black men and women who have more experience and journalism integrity,” the post said.

The post said that the group “demands that MSNBC launch an investigation into the donation or payment by the Harris campaign. We will support Rev. Sharpton’s suspension until the investigation is complete.”

Sharpton, who rose to prominence in the 1980s by hurling false charges at a white prosecutor in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a black teenager, is a minister.

Noting that, the post added, “This payment does not look good for a man supposed to represent integrity. The Scripture says that we must shy away from the appearance of evil.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
