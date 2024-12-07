Nat'l Black Church Group Scorches Al Sharpton, MSNBC for 'Moral Stain' Paid Kamala Interview Left on Black Churches

A national group representing black churches has castigated the Rev. Al Sharpton for taking cash from the failed campaign of Kamala Harris and wants MSNBC to yank him off the air over the deal.

The Harris campaign donated $500,000 to Sharpton’s National Action Network in two payments this fall, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Sharpton responded with a segment supporting Harris on his MSNBC show and followed that up with a softball interview with the Democratic presidential candidate.

That led to the National Black Church Initiative posting its concerns on Facebook.

The group, which said it represents 150,000 black churches, said it was “very concerned that one of our leaders appears to be selling our voting to Kamala Harris’s campaign.”

“The question is, what did VP Kamala Harris get for $500,000?” the post asked.

“For many ministers, this type of action puts a moral stain on the integrity of the black Church,” the post said.

The post said Sharpton “needs to fully disclose the nature of the $500,000, why it was given and received, and for what purpose. Where are the receipts? And did Rev. Sharpton receive any funds, and if so, what and for what purpose? There are a lot of questions to be answered.”

Black church group that represents 27.7 million peeps says Al Sharpton is not a good person and shouldn’t be trusted with $1 Black church coalition demands MSNBC probe Harris campaign’s payments to Sharpton group https://t.co/J9m2O1zLrw — Redneck Azn (@LMFireSystems1) December 5, 2024



The post quoted Rev. Anthony Evans, the group’s president, as saying Sharpton “is facing significant moral and journalism ethics regarding this payment or donation to the National Action Network.”

Who is more guilty here? Sharpton for taking the money or MSNBC for having Sharpton on air in the first place? Sharpton MSNBC

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Sharpton: 0% (0 Votes) MSNBC: 0% (0 Votes)

The post also threw zingers at MSNBC.

“There are press reports that MSNBC was unaware of the payment. This payment calls into question Rev. Sharpton, a host on MSNBC journalism ethics. Do you have to pay Al Sharpton through a donation to his organization to get on his show or get a favorable interview?” the post said.

“African Americans have long complained about the deal that made Rev. Sharpton a journalist. Rev. Sharpton does not have a degree in journalism, and it undermines the career of black men and women who have more experience and journalism integrity,” the post said.

Black Church Coalition Calls for Al Sharpton To Be Suspended From MSNBC Over ‘Moral Stain’ of Taking Money from Harris Campaign #MSNBC #Journalismhttps://t.co/OIXCwdjJA2 — Wendy wendy (@Wendywendy54532) December 6, 2024

The post said that the group “demands that MSNBC launch an investigation into the donation or payment by the Harris campaign. We will support Rev. Sharpton’s suspension until the investigation is complete.”

Sharpton, who rose to prominence in the 1980s by hurling false charges at a white prosecutor in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a black teenager, is a minister.

Noting that, the post added, “This payment does not look good for a man supposed to represent integrity. The Scripture says that we must shy away from the appearance of evil.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.