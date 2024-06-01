Poland scrambled military aircraft Friday night to protect its airspace during a Russian missile attack that “covered the entire territory of Ukraine,” according to Polish military sources on social media.

Poland has been a member of NATO since 1999, and was the first former Warsaw Pact nation to join the alliance.

“It was a long, busy night for the entire air defense system in Poland,” the Polish Armed Forces General Command wrote on social media.

“Currently, due to the reduced level of threat of missile strikes by Russian aviation on the territory of Ukraine, the operation of Polish and allied aviation in Polish airspace has been ended and the deployed forces and resources have returned to standard operational activities,” the X post continued, according to the translation offered by the platform.

“A massive long-range missile attack by the Russian Federation covered the entire territory of Ukraine, including the regions bordering Poland,” it explained. “The strikes were carried out using cruise missiles, SHAHED unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles launched from the Black Sea region.”

To byla dluga, pracowita noc dla całego systemu obrony powietrznej w Polsce. Obecnie, ze względu na zmniejszenie poziomu zagrożenia uderzeniami rakietowymi rosyjskiego lotnictwa na terytorium Ukrainy, operowanie polskiego i sojuszniczego lotnictwa w polskiej przestrzeni… pic.twitter.com/NkbX56Gbjl — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) June 1, 2024

The post concluded with a promise that the Polish military “monitors the situation on the territory of Ukraine on an ongoing basis and remains on constant readiness to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.”

Should NATO become directly involved in the Ukraine war? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to Newsweek, Polish forces remained alert for nearly three hours during the Russian missile attack.

Ukraine reportedly shot down “35 out of 53 missiles and 46 of the 47 attack drones” Russia employed against it Friday night.

The attack seemed to have been aimed largely at civilian infrastructure like power plants, with at least five energy-related targets having been targeted, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

DTEK, the largest private energy company in the country, reported “serious damage” to two thermal power plants it operated, Newsweek reported.

The entire nation was under an air alert.

Ukraine shares borders with seven countries, four of which — Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia — are NATO members.

Newsweek said it had reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment, but did not report any response.

The massive air attack came as reports have indicated that the U.S. has granted Ukraine permission to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike at military targets within Russian territory.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has recently said “repeatedly” that NATO needed to reconsider the limits member states had put upon Ukraine’s ability to take the battle to Russian forces, France 24 noted Thursday.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.