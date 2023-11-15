Christian conservatives who have abandoned woke professional sports should take a second look. If they do, they will find a few bright stars proclaiming truth.

For instance, power forward Jonathan Isaac of the NBA’s Orlando Magic has announced the imminent arrival of what he called “the first basketball sneaker with visible Bible verses.”

An outspoken and courageous Christian, Isaac made the announcement in a video posted Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

The basketball star has called his new signature shoe the “Judah 1.”

“Most people see the ‘Judah 1’ as an outlandish endeavor.. shoot, when we first started, so did I. I was afraid that delivering a sneaker that represented our values without compromising style or performance was too tall a task,” Isaac posted.

“But here we are!! The first basketball sneaker with visible Bible verses becomes available in Just 3 days! To be a part of history sign up at the link in my bio to be notified the second of the drop!” he added.

Most people see the “Judah 1” as an outlandish endeavor.. shoot, when we first started, so did I 🤷🏾‍♂️ I was afraid that delivering a sneaker that represented our values without compromising style or performance was too tall a task.. ‼️ But here we are!! ☺️👊🏾 The first basketball… pic.twitter.com/ErnMkhMtB5 — Jonathan Judah Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) November 14, 2023

If Christians like the idea of a Bible-themed basketball shoe — and how could they not? — then they will adore Isaac’s promotional video.

Do you support Jonathan Isaac? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“To live bold means standing up for what you believe in,” the basketball star said.

He then explained that he wanted to “give people the freedom to wear their values on their feet.”

Then, with substantial credibility, he depicted the exercise of that freedom as an act of courageous defiance.

“Making a decision to be authentically you, no matter what anybody has to say about it, no matter what anybody thinks, no matter what you may face or come up against,” Isaac said.

Having pitched the idea of living courageously, he then described the shoe itself.

“This is the first basketball sneaker with a visible Bible verse on the outside. And I tried my best to come up with Bible verses that were important to me and spoke to my journey and spoke to who I am as an individual,” he said.

Of course, a professional basketball player needs his shoes to do their job on the court. With this in mind, Isaac called the Judah 1 “robust” and “strong.”

He then returned to his Christian message.

“Understanding that Christ is with me and I’m never alone gives me the strength to live bold,” Isaac said.

Finally, he concluded with a most appropriate Bible verse.

“I can’t wait to lace ’em up. And I’ll be saying to myself 2nd Corinthians 4:9. It says, ‘Persecuted but not abandoned. Struck down but not destroyed.’ And I’ll walk on that court,” he said.

The 26-year-old power forward has struggled through injuries early in his career. But that has not stopped him from developing a reputation as an elite talent.

In fact, over the weekend, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosely described Issac as “at some point moving into that Defensive Player of the Year conversation because he’s that good.”

Casual fans, on the other hand, might recall Isaac as the one NBA player who refused to kneel for the U.S. national anthem during the Black Lives Matter insanity that plagued the nation in 2020.

Here is a video of Isaac explaining his heroic decision:

The NBA has never made a point of amplifying Isaac’s message. In fact, league executives and some players have behaved as if they would rather genuflect to China than to Christ.

Three-time NBA champion A.C. Green, who played on some legendary Los Angeles Lakers teams, constituted a rare exception. During the 1990s, for instance, Green openly preached sexual abstinence before marriage.

Otherwise, a league that enjoys popularity among young males — particularly young black males — has largely failed to deliver the kind of positive, truthful message Isaac has offered.

In other sports, however, the tide may be turning. Major League Baseball, for instance, has showcased some young stars with openly Christian messages. Likewise, this season some NFL players have used press conferences to glorify God.

Indeed, as more young people become aware of woke culture’s destructive lies, we have reason to hope that they will begin a journey to find God.

Thanks to Isaac, the Judah 1 would even get them there in style.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.