Christmas 2023 Marks 800th Anniversary of the Nativity's First Recreation by St. Francis

For a Christian, every Christmas is a special occasion.

Followers of Jesus Christ have commemorated the Lord’s miraculous virgin birth since the beginning of the church through the holiday.

This year marks the 800th anniversary of one of the most enduring and celebrated Christmas traditions.

St. Francis of Assisi has long been credited with the creation of the first Nativity scene in A.D. 1223.

The nobleman-turned-friar and mendicant created the first display of Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus in a cave in the Italian village of Greccio that year, according to the National Catholic Register.

Francis was moved to create the display after his pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

The friar sought to announce the Gospel to the Sultan of Egypt and the Islamic world in the context of the Fifth Crusade at the time.

The first Nativity scene has long been associated with miracles, according to the National Catholic Register.

Will you put up a Nativity scene this year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Hay from the manger in which the figure of the child Jesus was placed is said to have healed the sick.

The Vatican is commemorating the anniversary with a recreation of St. Francis’s Nativity Scene, itself featuring a figure of the saint.

1) the inclusion of St. Francis right at the side of the manger. He was inspired to replicate the Nativity, after returning from pilgrimage to the Holy Land, and wanted to give people the chance to contemplate the poverty of the Incarnate Lord. (📸: @dibanezgut/@EWTNVatican) pic.twitter.com/uU96Y8i5Qd — Jonathan Liedl (@JLLiedl) December 9, 2023

Pilgrims have flocked to the scene of the display.

This year’s beautiful Vatican Presepio (Christmas Crib/Nativity Scene), which pays tribute to the first Nativity scene set up by St. Francis of Assisi in the hamlet of Greccio 800 years ago in 1223, was inaugurated tonight. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! pic.twitter.com/vHczP1PzQP — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) December 9, 2023

During a Mass in St. Peter’s Square, Cardinal Vérgez Alzaga described the Nativity scene as a means to understand Christ’s incarnation.

In the back of the Vatican Nativity scene, recreating that of St Francis of Assisi 800 years ago, there is a friar celebrating Mass. Cardinal Vérgez Alzaga, says it “emphasizes how the incarnation of the son of God has remained among us through his body & blood in the Eucharist.” pic.twitter.com/hD1wy83wRf — Cindy Wooden (@Cindy_Wooden) December 9, 2023

Francis remains one of the most venerated Christian saints across several denominations, with the Franciscan religious order continuing to bear his name to this day.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.