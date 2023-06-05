Share
Jonathan Isaac standing during the national anthem
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac stands during the national anthem before the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacrament Kings on Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Kim Klement / Pool Photo via AP)

NBA Player Announces New Clothing Company for Christians and Patriots: 'We Don't Have to Hide'

 By George C. Upper III  June 5, 2023 at 10:03am
Orlando Magic power forward Jonathan Isaac may be best know in conservative circles for standing during the pre-game playing of the national anthem while his teammates kneeled.

That may be about to change, however, as he branches out into a new career: selling pro-Christianity, anti-woke clothing.

Isaac tweeted Thursday about the new company, Unitus, which he said would launch in August.

Isaac was also one of the few NBA players who went public about not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the video accompanying his tweet.

The goal of his new apparel company is to “[bring] people together over love of God and country,” according to the video, which was a clip of a recent PragerU documentary that covered the new company, “Unwoke Inc.

“UNITUS is a sports and apparel company,” Isaac told fromer radical leftist Amala Ekpunobi in the clip, “and the basis of it for me is freedom.”

“You have companies that are in that field who have made a conscious decision to either attack or undermine Christian values, you know, conservative values and things like that,” he explained. “And I think that they have the free choice to do so, as much as I disagree. But I feel that we also have a freedom to create what we want to create.”

Are you more likely to support UNITUS than a woke corporation?

Or, to put it more succinctly, as Isaac did in his tweet: “Retail brands have the freedom to go woke. We have the freedom to create an alternative.”

Isaac is confident that he’s not the only one willing to put his name out there in promoting these products.

“The hope is to be able to sign athletes across all different sports and to create a real infrastructure of people who are in the sports world. Moms and dads who want to buy their kids sneakers and clothes but wanna give their money to a company that they know is going to work toward bolstering their values,” he said.

“We can be proud of what we believe in,” Isaac added in the video. “You know, we don’t have to hide or be ashamed of it.”

Isaac apparently expects western culture to continue its decline and move further from the foundation of Judeo-Christian values that made it great in the first place.

“As the day continues to get, you know, darker and darker and crazier and crazier, you standing up for what you believe in is only going to get harder,” he said. “But it’s only going to become more and more necessary.”

Isaac published a book last year, “Why I Stand,” about his athletic career as well as his personal beliefs.

His last couple of years in the NBA have been plagued with injury, but he’s expected to return to training camp next season, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

George C. Upper III
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant.
