NBA Skit Goes Horribly Wrong as Conor McGregor Sends Mascot to Hospital

A botched skit during an NBA Finals game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets last week sent a mascot to the hospital.

Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor appear to forcefully punch the Heat’s mascot, Burnie, during a stop in play midway through the third quarter of the game Friday, according to sports news website The Athletic.

The former UFC lightweight champion treated Burnie as if he were an opponent in the cage.

The Irish fighter sent Burnie to the ground with one punch — before appearing to follow up with a shot while the mascot was on the floor, in front of tens of thousands of basketball fans.

McGregor appeared to draw boos from bans as he promoted a pain-relief body spray at a halftime event — even before he knocked out the Heat’s mascot.

Conor McGregor was booed by Heat fans BEFORE he KO’d Miami’s mascot during Game 4 😬 pic.twitter.com/4U82RwvTUT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 10, 2023

The man playing the role of the mascot had to be taken to a local hospital’s emergency room, according to The Athletic.

Burnie was wearing gold boxing gloves at the onset of the fight-style skit, but it appears as if things spun out of control.

Video of the incident shows McGregor landing a wheelhouse left hook, before striking the prone Burnie once more.

Conor McGregor just knocked out Burnie pic.twitter.com/w1IdovFhrX — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 10, 2023

McGregor sought to spray Burnie with his promotional body-spray as Heat personnel began dragging him off-court — perhaps unaware the mascot was actually injured.

UFC President Dana White appeared to blame the mascot for the mishap, according to MMA Fighting, a news site that covers mixed martial arts.

“What do you expect? … I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I were a mascot.”

“It doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.”

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor sending the Miami Heat mascot to the ER 👀 pic.twitter.com/HksDrTwqQq — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) June 11, 2023

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since a 2021 technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier.

He’s slated for a comeback fight against Michael Chandler later this year, according to Fox.

Denver won the game 108-95. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 lead over the Heat in the best-of-seven series. Game Five in the series is set for Monday in Denver.

