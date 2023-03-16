UFC Star Conor McGregor Gives Incredible Gift to America's First Responders Live on Fox News

UFC legend Conor McGregor on Wednesday donated $1 million to help the families of hometown heroes who have died.

Live on the set of the Fox News show “Hannity,” McGregor presented a check for the money to Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO Frank Siller, according to Fox News.

The foundation was created in memory of New York City Fire Department firefighter Stephen Siller, who had gone off-duty on 9/11 but after the first attack went on foot from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center, where he was among the firefighters who died trying to save others.

“As human beings, it’s a must to give back,” McGregor said on “Hannity” Wednesday night.

“I work to give back. I work to support my family, and, you know, this is what we must deal with. If people want to help donate to this great foundation, Tunnel to Towers, you can also. We’d appreciate that greatly,” he said.

“That’s what life is about — giving back,” he said.

Prior to handing over the check, McGregor was briefly censored.

“Frank, I’m honored to support you. I’m honored to say your brother Stephen is a f***ing — excuse me — is a hero,” McGregor said.

McGregor has previously donated almost $4 million to the foundation.

Following McGregor’s announcement, Hannity said he would donate $100,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“This has always been a passion of mine, and I’ve worked with a lot of charities … I’m so proud to be a part of yours,” Hannity said.

One of the foundation’s major efforts is to pay off mortgages for injured veterans, first responders and their families, and Gold Star families.

During the show Wednesday night, Frank Siller noted that the foundation is helping the family of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno who recently died in a fire, leaving behind a wife and daughter.

“It was a tremendous fire, it was an explosion. He gave his life in the line of duty, and the family was left behind,” Siller said, adding that the foundation would pay off what is left on the family’s mortgage.

“You should know that this money that you gave us and the viewers that have helped us for years, this is how we pay off these mortgages,” he said.

Through his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, McGregor has regularly shared the profits with the foundation, as it noted in a 2020 press release.

“These are the people running into buildings when everyone else is running out. They are the people who protect us, who put their lives on the line to save the rest of us. I wish to give back to these proper heroes,” McGregor said then.

