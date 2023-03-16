Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News Sports
Sean Hannity, left, Conor McGregor, center, and Frank Siller, right, pose on the set of "Hannity" in New York City on Wednesday.
Sean Hannity, left, Conor McGregor, center, and Frank Siller, right, pose on the set of "Hannity" in New York City on Wednesday. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

UFC Star Conor McGregor Gives Incredible Gift to America's First Responders Live on Fox News

 By Jack Davis  March 16, 2023 at 8:48am
Parler Share

UFC legend Conor McGregor on Wednesday donated $1 million to help the families of hometown heroes who have died.

Live on the set of the Fox News show “Hannity,” McGregor presented a check for the money to Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO Frank Siller, according to Fox News.

The foundation was created in memory of New York City Fire Department firefighter Stephen Siller, who had gone off-duty on 9/11 but after the first attack went on foot from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center, where he was among the firefighters who died trying to save others.

“As human beings, it’s a must to give back,” McGregor said on “Hannity” Wednesday night.

Trending:
'National Disgrace': Jimmy Kimmel Blasted for How He Treated Nobel Peace Prize Winner at Oscars

“I work to give back. I work to support my family, and, you know, this is what we must deal with. If people want to help donate to this great foundation, Tunnel to Towers, you can also. We’d appreciate that greatly,” he said.

“That’s what life is about — giving back,” he said.

Prior to handing over the check, McGregor was briefly censored.

Do you support first responders?

“Frank, I’m honored to support you. I’m honored to say your brother Stephen is a f***ing — excuse me — is a hero,” McGregor said.

McGregor has previously donated almost $4 million to the foundation.

Following McGregor’s announcement, Hannity said he would donate $100,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“This has always been a passion of mine, and I’ve worked with a lot of charities … I’m so proud to be a part of yours,” Hannity said.

Related:
Plane Full of Rescue Dogs Makes Emergency Crash Landing, Loses Wings After Hitting Trees

One of the foundation’s major efforts is to pay off mortgages for injured veterans, first responders and their families, and Gold Star families.

During the show Wednesday night, Frank Siller noted that the foundation is helping the family of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno who recently died in a fire, leaving behind a wife and daughter.

“It was a tremendous fire, it was an explosion. He gave his life in the line of duty, and the family was left behind,” Siller said, adding that the foundation would pay off what is left on the family’s mortgage.

“You should know that this money that you gave us and the viewers that have helped us for years, this is how we pay off these mortgages,” he said.

Through his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, McGregor has regularly shared the profits with the foundation, as it noted in a 2020 press release.

“These are the people running into buildings when everyone else is running out. They are the people who protect us, who put their lives on the line to save the rest of us. I wish to give back to these proper heroes,” McGregor said then.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




UFC Star Conor McGregor Gives Incredible Gift to America's First Responders Live on Fox News
Pentagon Releases Dramatic Footage of Russian Fighter Jet Downing US Aircraft - This Looks Intentional
Cop Pinned by Metal Gate in Bizarre Accident, Dies and Is Revived 3 Times: 'Truly a Miracle'
Govt Officials Concealed Pharmacies Were Selling Fentanyl-Laced Medications to Americans - Report
Meghan May Leave Prince Harry in Vulnerable Position During King's Coronation: Report
See more...

Conversation