NBA Team Becomes First US Pro Sports Team to Stop Playing the National Anthem

Dallas Mavericks players kneel in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement during the playing of the national anthem prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.Ashley Landis - Pool / APDallas Mavericks players kneel in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement during the playing of the national anthem prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Ashley Landis - Pool / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published February 10, 2021 at 9:04am
The Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association are no longer playing the national anthem before their games.

“It was my decision, and I made it in November,” team owner Mark Cuban said, The New York Times reported. Cuban offered no further comment.

The anthem has not been played at any of the team’s 13 pre-season and regular season home games, according to Sports Illustrated.

The policy was not announced in advance.

The NBA, which has a policy on the books of requiring players to stand for the anthem, will allow teams “to run their pregame operations as they see fit” because of “the unique circumstances this season,” a league spokesman told The Times.

According to The Athletic, The Mavericks are believed to be the first American pro team to enact a policy of not playing the anthem prior to games with fans in attendance. In recent years, the anthem has been used as a backdrop for social justice protests by NBA and NFL players.

However, as The Times reported, Dallas played “God Bless America” when the team had been owned by Donald Carter and adopted the national anthem when Ross Perot owned the tram, prior to Cuban purchasing it.

The NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers would often play a version of “God Bless America” recorded by Kate Smith, which was regarded as a good luck charm by the team after the tradition began in 1969. The team stopped playing the song in 2019 amid concerns that some songs Smith sang were “racist,” according to WCAU-TV.

News of Cuban’s decision caused ripples on Twitter.

Did Cuban make the right decision?

Cuban said last year that he supported anthem protesters.

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them. Hopefully I’d join them,” he told ESPN.

He followed that up with a defiant tweet, which is no longer available.

“The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don’t play the National Anthem every day before you start work,” he tweeted then.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







