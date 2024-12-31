NBC Caught Editing NFL Team's Uniform, Accused of Woke 'Cultural Erasure'

NBC is taking heat after shoving the former name of the Washington Commanders down the memory hole.

NFL enthusiasts noticed that the network erased at least one mention of the Washington Redskins, the former name of the football franchise before wokeness killed the moniker back in 2020, when comparing two quarterbacks from the team on Sunday.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels became the rookie quarterback with the most rushing yards on Sunday during a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

But in a graphic comparing Daniels to former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III, the previous record holder, fans noticed that the latter had a generic NFL logo behind him rather than a Redskins logo, while the former had a Commanders logo behind him, per a report from Outkick.

NBC might have also removed the retired name from an image of Griffin’s uniform.

The uniform worn by Griffin appeared to be the one which usually included the team moniker above the number, according to Outkick.

But the uniform sported by Daniels had the Commanders team name above his number.

NBC edited out Redskins 👀 pic.twitter.com/PXYQJ83qqK — NFL Be Like (@TheNFLBeLike) December 30, 2024

The apparent attempt to downplay the past existence of the Redskins provoked criticism from those who had no issue with the former name.

Should Washington return to the “Redskins” moniker? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Native American Guardians Association posted a thread on X showing a few other apparent examples of the Redskins name or logo being removed.

Another user said, NBC “erasing the Redskins logo is a perfect example of cultural erasure.”

“Woke ideology doesn’t stop at renaming mascots — it’s about rewriting history, erasing heritage, and imposing ideological control,” he continued. “This is war on tradition.”

That user happens to be correct. In fact, some of the most outspoken advocates for restoring the Redskins name are the family members of the Blackfeet chief whose likeness was used to create the original logo.

Thomas White Calf, a great nephew of the chief John Two Guns White Calf, said in an interview with Fox News in September, “The fans want him back, and we want him back.”

“Our ancestor was the most famous and most photographed native in history,” White Calf shared. “Two Guns was also the face on the Indian head nickel. I’m proud of him. The Blackfeet are proud of him.”

Other Native Americans seem to agree.

One poll from the Washington Post taken in 2016 found that nine in 10 Native Americans were not offended by the Redskins name.

Like so many other artifacts of the cancel culture that characterized the social justice movement of 2020, the removal of the Redskins name had nothing to do with solving racism, and everything to do with satisfying a handful of woke and perpetually offended malcontents.

Unless we want every cultural artifact erased from our national history, including the ones from the very racial minorities on whose behalf they claim offense, we must stop taking those malcontents seriously.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.