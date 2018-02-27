NBC Reporter Tries Asking Ivanka Pointed Question About Her Dad… Gets Rocked By Brutal Response

White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump made it known to NBC reporter Peter Alexander that she will not be tolerating “inappropriate” questions regarding her father.

During an interview from South Korea on Monday, Alexander asked Ivanka Trump if she believed the women who have accused her father of sexual misconduct.

“Do you believe your father’s accusers?” Alexander asked after a brief voice-over segment explaining that President Donald Trump has denied the accusations.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters,” Ivanka said in response.

She added: “I believe my father, I know my father.”

As noted by Fox News, many on Twitter came to Ivanka Trump’s defense, stating that former first daughters such as Chelsea Clinton were never asked such a question.

I wonder if you've ever asked Chelsea that question? — Kristen DeSanto (@KristenDeSanto) February 26, 2018

Ratings for the liberals. Appalling — Joel Harinstein (@badputter58) February 26, 2018

I’m thinking back, trying to remember how often Chelsea Clinton was interrogated by media about her fathers actions? — truthseeker (@wedjim) February 26, 2018

Even political commentator Ben Shapiro stepped in to defend the first daughter, adding that mainstream media outlets would “never ask Chelsea (Clinton) about Bill’s misconduct.”

She’s right. They’d never ask Chelsea about Bill’s misconduct. https://t.co/PtWqE2eYg8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2018

As noted by NBC News, Alexander also questioned Ivanka Trump on her father’s stance regarding the arming of teachers in schools to potentially deter school shooters — a hot-button issue in the wake of the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” the first daughter said. “Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school. But I think there is no one solution for creating safety.”

She was also asked if she would advise her father on the topic, to which she responded: “I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed.”

As reported by People Magazine, the first daughter was on a three-day visit to Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she led the U.S. delegation during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

