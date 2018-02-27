The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

NBC Reporter Tries Asking Ivanka Pointed Question About Her Dad… Gets Rocked By Brutal Response

By Jonathan Pincus
February 27, 2018 at 8:28am

Print

White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump made it known to NBC reporter Peter Alexander that she will not be tolerating “inappropriate” questions regarding her father.

During an interview from South Korea on Monday, Alexander asked Ivanka Trump if she believed the women who have accused her father of sexual misconduct.

“Do you believe your father’s accusers?” Alexander asked after a brief voice-over segment explaining that President Donald Trump has denied the accusations.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters,” Ivanka said in response.

She added: “I believe my father, I know my father.”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

As noted by Fox News, many on Twitter came to Ivanka Trump’s defense, stating that former first daughters such as Chelsea Clinton were never asked such a question.

Do you think Ivanka went too easy on him?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: McCarthy: ‘Schiff Memo Harms Democrats More Than It Helps Them’

Even political commentator Ben Shapiro stepped in to defend the first daughter, adding that mainstream media outlets would “never ask Chelsea (Clinton) about Bill’s misconduct.”

As noted by NBC News, Alexander also questioned Ivanka Trump on her father’s stance regarding the arming of teachers in schools to potentially deter school shooters — a hot-button issue in the wake of the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” the first daughter said. “Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school. But I think there is no one solution for creating safety.”

She was also asked if she would advise her father on the topic, to which she responded: “I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed.”

As reported by People Magazine, the first daughter was on a three-day visit to Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she led the U.S. delegation during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, mainstream media

By: Jonathan Pincus on February 27, 2018 at 8:28am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

wayne lapierre

NRA Tears Apart Boycott Talks… Slams Corporate Sponsors Cutting Ties in Brutal Statement

Jonathan Pincus

brandon huff

Parkland Survivor Has Had Enough… Destroys Peterson’s Reputation With 2-Word Bombshell

Grace Carr

Parents Go After LGBT Community After Transgender Wins 2nd Straight Girls Wrestling Title

Jonathan Pincus

arming air marshals

Ex-Air Marshal Comes Forward on FL Shooting With Statement Democrats Hate

Jonathan Pincus

james mattis, donald trump

Mattis Challenges Trump, Undermines Most Controversial Military Order in Years

Joe Setyon

Child Calling for Gun Control Fails to Realize the Truth Behind Purchasing Guns

Ryan Pickrell

Mattis Effect: Battlefield Recordings Have Russian Mercs Scrambling From Sheer Force Of US Military

Will Racke

Donald Trump, Sheldon Adelson

Mega-Donor Makes Historic Offer to Trump on Jerusalem Embassy

Recently Posted