SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

Nearly 17,000 People Turned Lives Over to Christ After Watching New Film

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 10, 2020 at 10:52am
P Share Print

The Harvest Crusade is one of the single largest annual Christian outreach events.

For those living in California, the flyers, bumper stickers and billboards are a constant reminder of the modern-day revival efforts.

In a world where information is available at the press of a button, it seems strange that people would still not know about God — but there is a key difference between knowing about God and actually knowing God, a gap that the Harvest Crusade seeks to bridge every year.

Started in 1990 by Pastor Greg Laurie, Harvest sprang out of a small gathering of Christians as part of a Bible study. It has since grown into a huge yearly event that many people look forward to.

TRENDING: Police Officer Dies After Being Shot While Attempting To Arrest Assault Suspect

“Looking back, I can see God’s hand at work from the very beginning,” Laurie said, according to Harvest.org. “It has always been a part of God’s plan for us to know Him and make Him known.”

Considering the state of the world this year, the Harvest Crusade had to pivot to continue online for its 2020 event.

What could have been a crutch (missing that vital in-person experience and person-to-person contact) became a strength, and this year’s Harvest Crusade broke all attendance records.

According to the Harvest website, the previous largest event was in 2016, with a record-breaking 350,000 in attendance. This year, as a streaming event, Harvest saw 1.8 million remote attendees, and according to Greg Laurie’s Twitter account, 16,941 professions of faith have been made as a result.

The film that was the crux of the event, “A Rush of Hope,” offers “answers to life’s questions” — something many people are considering these days.

Questions such as “Why am I here,” “What happens after I die” and “Is there hope for today?” are addressed, according to CBN.

RELATED: Ark Encounter Unveils New $3M Virtual Reality Tour That Takes Visitors Back in Time

“A Rush of Hope” features scenes from Christian movies as well as music from Christian artists Jeremy Camp, For King & Country and MercyMe.

“We are breaking every record we have ever set in our history,” Laurie said in a video posted to social media Monday.

“In a year of never-ending bad news, this is the best news we have heard,” he said, according to CBN. “It’s a reminder that God is greater than a pandemic or any other challenge we are facing.

“He can do above and beyond anything we can dream, and he is still transforming lives.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Nearly 17,000 People Turned Lives Over to Christ After Watching New Film
'Kool and the Gang' Co-Founder Ronald Bell Dead at Age 68
Watch: Teacher Shares Clever Mask Hack To Make Wearing Them More Comfortable
Homeless Woman Who Slept in Kroger Parking Lot Has Life Transformed After Hiring Manager Trusts 'Gut Feeling'
'Days of Our Lives' and 'Knots Landing' Star Kevin Dobson Dead at Age 77
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×