Ice forms on the walls of the Museum of the History of Permafrost Studies at the Melnikov Permafrost Institute in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk on Nov. 26, 2018.
Ice forms on the walls of the Museum of the History of Permafrost Studies at the Melnikov Permafrost Institute in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk on Nov. 26, 2018. A recent study of a section of Siberian permafrost found 13 viruses that have survived 48,500 years. (Mladen Antonov - AFP / Getty Images)

Nearly 50,000-Year-Old 'Zombie Virus' with Potential to Infect Humans Discovered Frozen in Ice

 By Jack Davis  November 29, 2022 at 7:55am
For almost 50,000 years, viruses have been waiting, frozen in layers of permafrost that have thawed with the warming of Earth.

A recent study of a section of Siberian permafrost by scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Research found 13 viruses that have survived 48,500 years, according to Canada’s Global News. That’s older than the previous oldest virus found, which was 30,000 years old.

One of the new finds has been dubbed a “zombie virus” by the New York Post.

“One quarter of the Northern hemisphere is underlain by permanently frozen ground, referred to as permafrost. Due to climate warming, irreversibly thawing permafrost is releasing organic matter frozen for up to a million years,” said an abstract of the study posted on BioRxiv, which publishes study pre-prints.

The abstract said the lack of discussion of viruses found in permafrost “wrongly suggests that such occurrences are rare and that ‘zombie viruses’ are not a public health threat.”

The study framed the need to study the viruses and bring them to life under strict laboratory conditions as necessary to address prevention should they become active and a public health threat through, for example, such activities as open-pit mining in areas of what once was permafrost.

“Fortunately, we can reasonably hope that an epidemic caused by a revived prehistoric pathogenic bacterium could be quickly controlled by the modern antibiotics at our disposal,” the full study said.

Should scientists stop trying to reanimate viruses?

“The situation would be much more disastrous in the case of plant, animal, or human diseases caused by the revival of an ancient unknown virus,” it said.

The study noted the necessity of preparedness against a potential pandemic.

“As unfortunately well documented by recent (and ongoing) pandemics, each new virus, even related to known families, almost always requires the development of highly specific medical responses, such as new antivirals or vaccines,” it said.

“There is no equivalent to ‘broad spectrum antibiotics’ against viruses, because of the lack of universally conserved druggable processes across the different viral families. It is therefore legitimate to ponder the risk of ancient viral particles remaining infectious and getting back into circulation by the thawing of ancient permafrost layers,” the study said.

The study said the risk the viruses pose is unclear at the moment.

“How long these viruses could remain infectious once exposed to outdoor conditions (UV light, oxygen, heat), and how likely they will be to encounter and infect a suitable host in the interval, is yet impossible to estimate,” it said.

“But the risk is bound to increase in the context of global warming when permafrost thawing will keep accelerating, and more people will be populating the Arctic in the wake of industrial ventures.”


One researcher said more potential diseases are likely to be out there, waiting.

“If the authors are indeed isolating live viruses from ancient permafrost, it is likely that the even smaller, simpler mammalian viruses would also survive frozen for eons,” University of California, San Francisco virologist Eric Delwart told New Scientist, according to the Post.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation