Share
Entertainment

Negative Reviews Skyrocket in Response to Netflix's Poorly-Written Perversion of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

 By Michael Austin  February 23, 2024 at 4:06pm
Share

Few animated cartoons are as broadly appealing and critically acclaimed as Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

The original series, which ran from 2005 to 2008, was a massive critical and commercial success. It is one of this writer’s favorite shows of all time, and many others feel the same.

Many “The Last Airbender” fans were hopeful Netflix’s new live-action adaption of the cartoon would be entertaining and faithful to the source material. After all, the streamer produced a very popular live-action “One Piece” adaption last year and the first trailer for the new show looked pretty darn good.



But then, news began to trickle out of the changes being made to the original story. Now that the show is available for everyone to watch, it appears that many of those changes went a bit too far.

Trending:
Real-Life Pirates Allegedly Caused WWE Headaches Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024

And this wasn’t just conservative watchers lamenting about the all-too-prevalent inclusion of “woke” social justice messaging (although some headscratching woke changes will be detailed below).

Fans and critics of every political persuasion took to their keyboards to blast the show’s poor writing.

IGN’s review pulled its punches, but still criticized the show’s “erratic pacing, conversations that take sharp turns out of nowhere, and a general sense of unwieldiness.”

TV Guide was not nearly so kind with its review titled “This Netflix Remake Is an Insult to Everyone Involved.” The outlet called the show “a gloomy morass of flat lighting and soulless CGI” with “clunky exposition and an overabundance of miserable conversations about war.”

Would you watch this show?

Perhaps most devastatingly of all, DiscussingFilm compared the film to the universally maligned M. Night Shyamalan 2010 film adaption, writing “At worst, it makes M. Night Shyamalan‘s 2010 The Last Airbender film feel like a mercy because at least that poor effort was only 2 hours long.”

Fans on X criticized both the show’s poor writing and woke changes from the source material.

Related:
Marvel 'Not Going to Give Up,' Reportedly Pushing More Superhero Content Despite Fatigue

Perhaps most criticized is the show’s decision to change up one of the story’s in-universe legends about two lovers by making them lesbian.

For this writer, perhaps one of the most eye-opening reviews of the series came from this thread of X posts from Quarter Black Garrett, the former Louder with Crowder personality who now comments mainly on pop culture entertainment.

Reading through Quarter Black’s posts, each one recapping his feelings on each episode, it’s like you’re watching in real-time his disappointment grow as the show progresses from slightly sub-par in its first episode, to utterly terrible in its last few, in his eyes.

After finishing the first five episodes, Quarter Black calls the show “a pile of garbage.”

The live-action remake of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is now streaming on Netflix.

Look out for this writer’s full review of what exactly went wrong with the show coming next week.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Negative Reviews Skyrocket in Response to Netflix's Poorly-Written Perversion of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
'Oppenheimer' Manages to Set Yet Another Record Months After Leaving Theaters
Flashback: Canceled Johnny Depp's Response to Disney Execs If They Come Crawling Back
'Best Action Star' Controversy Is Even Worse Than People Thought: Look at Who Wasn't Even Nominated
Kimmel Leaving Late Night: Interview Hints Exactly When Host Will End His Talk Show Career
See more...

Conversation