The leader of the Jewish state of Israel likely won’t be attending the liberation anniversary of the concentration camp that makes one of the best arguments for the establishment of the Jewish state of Israel.

Why? Because the International Criminal Court has contempt for the Jewish state of Israel.

According to The Times of Israel and Haaretz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be attending the 80th anniversary of the Allied liberation of Auschwitz because the Nazi concentration camp is located in Poland — a member of the ICC.

“The major event is planned for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 and is expected to be attended by dozens of leaders and heads of state, including Britain’s King Charles,” the Times of Israel reported Friday.

However, thanks to the ICC’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu on specious allegations of war crimes because he dared to fight back against the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip after they invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and killed 1,200 innocent Israelis, the leader of the world’s one Jewish state might not be attending.

Citing a Polish media outlet, the Times of Israel noted, “Israeli authorities haven’t contacted their Polish counterparts about attending the event, and officials in Warsaw believe the reason is related to Poland’s stance that it will adhere to the ICC’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu over possible war crimes in the Gaza war.”

Yes, well, you don’t say.

In addition, the report said that President Isaac Herzog won’t be attending, either.

This is outrageous stuff on a number of levels, starting with the fact that ICC warrants are of dubious enforceability, particularly when they’re obviously politically motivated.

Should Netanyahu attend? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In November, the ICC said in a news release that “there are reasonable grounds to believe that [Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant] has committed the war crime of using starvation as a method of warfare and crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts, as a direct perpetrator, acting jointly with others.

“The Chamber also found reasonable grounds to believe that they are each responsible for the war crime of intentionally directing attacks against civilians as a superior.”

The ICC also saw fit to issue a warrant of arrest for the leader of the military wing Hamas, due to the judges having “found reasonable grounds to believe that he is responsible for the crimes against humanity of murder, extermination, torture, and rape and other forms of sexual violence; as well as the war crimes of murder, cruel treatment, torture, taking hostages, outrages upon personal dignity, and rape and other forms of sexual violence.”

Which explains the difference here: Gaza’s problems are of its own making, the elected Hamas government committing outrageous crimes against humanity — but specifically against innocent Israelis — and then the ICC’s thanocrats in the Hague engaging in the ultimate whataboutism by issuing warrants for both the military leader of that movement and the prime minister of Israel, who dared to defend himself as Hamas’ cowards hid behind their own civilians and diverted aid meant for them.

Now, it expects signatories to arrest Netanyahu if he steps foot on their soil — and the worst offenders are naturally willing to step up, most notably Justin Trudeau of Canada.

That’s reprehensible enough. But the atrocities committed at Auschwitz are the ultimate demonstration of the need for a strong Jewish state, one unafraid to defend itself against anti-Semitic barbarism.

On the 80th anniversary of the allies liberating the most infamous of the Nazi concentration camps, the powers and principalities of decadent Europe once again remind us why the words “never again” aren’t just a slogan. It’s a mantra the civilized world must repeat to itself to remind us that the Jewish people — and the state that is historically theirs — will never be wholly safe from wolfish murderers.

Should the ICC prevent Netanyahu from attending, the shame those savages bear rests upon their shoulders, too.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.