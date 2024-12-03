Share
Commentary

Jen Psaki's On-Air Response to the Hunter Biden Pardon Was Even More Pathetic Than Expected

 By Bryan Chai  December 3, 2024 at 10:19am
Share

Expectations were already low for the way President Joe Biden’s staunchest supporters would bend over to excuse away the inexcusable pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.

But my goodness, this particular example is excruciatingly pathetic — even for Biden’s former mouthpiece.

Former Biden White House press secretary and MSNBC talking head Jen Psaki appeared in her usual Monday time slot for “Inside with Jen Psaki” (which also airs on Sunday, though Biden shrewdly announced the Hunter pardon the same day so as to avoid most of the national media) and somehow failed to even live up to those aforementioned low expectations.

First, a bit of background: Biden gave his son one of the most sweeping pardons ever seen on Sunday, despite saying for years that he would do no such thing.

(It’s the kind of unlawful behavior President-elect Donald Trump is often accused of by the left, except this is a real, tangible example.)

The pardon effectively protects Hunter Biden from any crimes he has been found guilty of or could be found guilty of.

Despite the naked and brazen hypocrisy at display here, a number of leftists have twisted themselves into mental pretzels to try and defend this.

Calls of “Oh, it’s his fatherly duty” (one could argue that his fatherly duty would be to let his fully-grown adult son face the consequences of his actions), “Trump would’ve done the same thing” (Trump’s sons aren’t filming themselves half-naked doing lines of cocaine), and even “What about the pardons Trump gave?” (whataboutism aside, none of the pardons Trump gave were as sweeping as this one) have rung out loud from the furthest corners of the left.

And one would’ve expected Psaki to employ some similar strategy.

Do you trust the mainstream media?

But she couldn’t even muster that.

No, the former Biden press secretary dedicated all of 90 seconds to Biden’s pardon, flimsily walking around the topic without ever actually addressing it.

Sure, she called it “not good politics” and admitted that Hunter has done “some stupid things,” but she ultimately brushed this issue aside as if it were a non-story.

Psaki claimed that Joe and Hunter Biden are about to become private citizens and aren’t threats to national security (The “Big Guy” might beg to differ, but that’s a different argument for a different time) … before pivoting to a screeching attack on Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to clean up and clean out the FBI.

You know, because Patel is actually going to be there, as opposed to the Bidens, who’ve never, ever, ever, ever shown any proclivities about putting profit above patriotism — even as private citizens.

Related:
Jen Psaki Admits Democrats Are 'In the Wilderness,' Co-Panelist Says 'A Huge Fight' Is Coming


Look, all of this is pathetic enough, but there is one last punchline to all this.

While Psaki admitted that she defended Biden’s facetious stance on never pardoning his son because nobody is above the law, she didn’t explain just how impassioned she was in defending that stance.

Here’s one particularly viral clip that’s making the rounds — again for obvious reason:

Psaki, having just shown a clip of one of Biden’s numerous lies about not pardoning Hunter, tried to really tug on your heartstrings with a total defense of Biden’s moral fiber.

“I mean, Joe Biden is a person who answers his phone every time any of his grandchildren call, anytime,” she said.

(Well, maybe not one of them.)

“But Joe Biden’s character as a public servant is what drove him to make clear that the law applies to everyone,” Psaki further argued.

Compare those glowing statements to her Monday remarks, where she dismissed this as mere “not good politics.”

It’s a joke, and it reeks of hypocrisy.

Kind of like this whole Hunter Biden pardon.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Jen Psaki's On-Air Response to the Hunter Biden Pardon Was Even More Pathetic Than Expected
Bernie Sanders Stuns by Declaring 'Elon Musk Is Right'
Texans Player Says 'Praise to Allah' After Delivering Dirtiest Hit of the Year While Wearing 'Free Palestine' Cleats
Hunter Biden's Pardon Begins on a Very Particular Date That Was 'Surely Not Chosen at Random'
You Should See the Other Guys: Mug Shots Revealed After Ex-NHL Player Gets Jumped by 7 Assailants
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation