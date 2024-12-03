Jen Psaki's On-Air Response to the Hunter Biden Pardon Was Even More Pathetic Than Expected

Expectations were already low for the way President Joe Biden’s staunchest supporters would bend over to excuse away the inexcusable pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.

But my goodness, this particular example is excruciatingly pathetic — even for Biden’s former mouthpiece.

Former Biden White House press secretary and MSNBC talking head Jen Psaki appeared in her usual Monday time slot for “Inside with Jen Psaki” (which also airs on Sunday, though Biden shrewdly announced the Hunter pardon the same day so as to avoid most of the national media) and somehow failed to even live up to those aforementioned low expectations.

First, a bit of background: Biden gave his son one of the most sweeping pardons ever seen on Sunday, despite saying for years that he would do no such thing.

(It’s the kind of unlawful behavior President-elect Donald Trump is often accused of by the left, except this is a real, tangible example.)

The pardon effectively protects Hunter Biden from any crimes he has been found guilty of or could be found guilty of.

Despite the naked and brazen hypocrisy at display here, a number of leftists have twisted themselves into mental pretzels to try and defend this.

Calls of “Oh, it’s his fatherly duty” (one could argue that his fatherly duty would be to let his fully-grown adult son face the consequences of his actions), “Trump would’ve done the same thing” (Trump’s sons aren’t filming themselves half-naked doing lines of cocaine), and even “What about the pardons Trump gave?” (whataboutism aside, none of the pardons Trump gave were as sweeping as this one) have rung out loud from the furthest corners of the left.

And one would’ve expected Psaki to employ some similar strategy.

But she couldn’t even muster that.

No, the former Biden press secretary dedicated all of 90 seconds to Biden’s pardon, flimsily walking around the topic without ever actually addressing it.

Sure, she called it “not good politics” and admitted that Hunter has done “some stupid things,” but she ultimately brushed this issue aside as if it were a non-story.

Psaki claimed that Joe and Hunter Biden are about to become private citizens and aren’t threats to national security (The “Big Guy” might beg to differ, but that’s a different argument for a different time) … before pivoting to a screeching attack on Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to clean up and clean out the FBI.

You know, because Patel is actually going to be there, as opposed to the Bidens, who’ve never, ever, ever, ever shown any proclivities about putting profit above patriotism — even as private citizens.







Look, all of this is pathetic enough, but there is one last punchline to all this.

While Psaki admitted that she defended Biden’s facetious stance on never pardoning his son because nobody is above the law, she didn’t explain just how impassioned she was in defending that stance.

Here’s one particularly viral clip that’s making the rounds — again for obvious reason:

Flashback: MSNBC’s Jen Psaki gushed that Biden’s pledge to not pardon Hunter showed true character “His decision not to pardon his son is not an expression of restraint or removal in any way from what his son has gone through and is continuing to go through, but of principle.”… pic.twitter.com/yuCfQY23gL — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) December 2, 2024

Psaki, having just shown a clip of one of Biden’s numerous lies about not pardoning Hunter, tried to really tug on your heartstrings with a total defense of Biden’s moral fiber.

“I mean, Joe Biden is a person who answers his phone every time any of his grandchildren call, anytime,” she said.

(Well, maybe not one of them.)

“But Joe Biden’s character as a public servant is what drove him to make clear that the law applies to everyone,” Psaki further argued.

Compare those glowing statements to her Monday remarks, where she dismissed this as mere “not good politics.”

It’s a joke, and it reeks of hypocrisy.

Kind of like this whole Hunter Biden pardon.

