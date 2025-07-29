Netanyahu's Son Suggests Joe Rogan Refuses Israeli PM as Podcast Guest Because He's Scared

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that podcast host Joe Rogan refuses to welcome his father on his show.

In a viral post on Friday, the younger Netanyahu responded to a Fox News story about Rogan commending the apparently underrated intelligence of Hunter Biden.

“Great wake up call for conservatives to remember Joe Rogan is not a conservative,” Netanyahu reacted.

“He gave platform to every single neo Nazi antisemite on this plant, but he refuse to have my father on his show, because he knows that he doesn’t stand a chance against him, and all those years of antisemitic propaganda will go to waste,” he continued.

Great wake up call for conservatives to remember Joe Rogan is not a conservative.

He gave platform to every single neo Nazi antisemite on this plant, but he refuse to have my father on his show, because he knows that he doesn’t stand a chance against him, and all those years of… https://t.co/NU3tAvv0uo — Yair Netanyahu🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) July 25, 2025

As of Sunday, The Jerusalem Post reported that “The Joe Rogan Experience” had not yet responded to the allegation.

The outlet added that Netanyahu has a history of divisive social media posts.

American conservative commentators were meanwhile divided on Yair Netanyahu’s claims.

Do you watch Joe Rogan's podcast? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Will Chamberlain, who serves as senior counsel at the Article III Project, said that Rogan should be “embarrassed” if the claims are correct.

“You’ve been accusing the Israeli government of all sorts of nonsense, the Prime Minister of that country agrees to come on your podcast for a long form interview with no conditions, and you decline?” Chamberlain said.

If true, @JoeRogan should be embarrassed. You’ve been accusing the Israeli government of all sorts of nonsense, the Prime Minister of that country agrees to come on your podcast for a long form interview with no conditions, and you decline? https://t.co/rSdWT0BJrz — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 26, 2025

The account for the Hodgetwins said that “Netanyahu’s son thinks he speaks on behalf of American conservatives now,” adding that “the arrogance of these people is so insulting.”

Netanyahu’s son thinks he speaks on behalf of American conservatives now, the arrogance of these people is so insulting https://t.co/QWIVM4Kgum — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 28, 2025

Rogan has hosted a number of figures who question the proportionality of Israel’s conduct in their war against Hamas, which started with the group attacking civilians on Oct. 7, 2023.

Those individuals include conservative commentator Candace Owens, history podcaster Darryl Cooper, and radio host Alex Jones.

Rogan himself has been critical of Israeli bombing campaigns in Gaza, as noted by The Jerusalem Post.

“They always say that they’re only bombing Hamas and everybody else is a casualty, well if those guys are just unarmed civilians and they’re walking alone, that’s what they appear to be, and you just blast them from the sky with robots,” Rogan said, “If you can’t talk about that, if you can’t say that’s real, then you’re saying that genocide is okay as long as we’re doing it.”

Rogan also reportedly said, “You guys are willing to do what was done to you that led you to believe that you needed to start your own country? You’re willing to do that on a small scale in Gaza.”

Netanyahu and other pro-Israel voices, conversely, have argued that the threat of Hamas must be eliminated, permanently, for the fighting to stop, and that the terrorist regime should not be rewarded for purposefully putting it’s own citizens in harms way to gain international sympathy and support.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.