Netflix Called Out for 'Disgusting' Anti-Christian Display After Reality Show Host Shames Churchgoing Contestant

Rarely does one witness the essence of modern Western cultural rot distilled into three different people at once.

In a clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, longtime entertainer Nick Lachey, the former lead singer of the late-1990s boy band 98 Degrees and now host of the Netflix reality series “Love Is Blind,” tried to shame churchgoing contestant and prospective groom Ben Mezzenga after potential bride-to-be Sara Carton, according to Yahoo Entertainment, left Mezzenga at the altar “partly because their political beliefs didn’t align.”

Meanwhile, author and reporter Megan Basham called Lachey and Netflix “absolutely disgusting for engaging in this anti-Christian struggle session.”

The larger context requires substantial explanation. But the scene in question did indeed resemble the struggle sessions common during Chinese Communist dictator Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution.

“One of the issues that came up was the issue of gay marriage,” Lachey said at the clip’s outset. “And there was a particular time in your time together where you said you couldn’t remember your church’s stance on gay marriage. Was that true, you simply couldn’t remember, or was it maybe that you just didn’t want to acknowledge the reality of your church’s stance on gay marriage?”

If one did not already recognize the entertainment world as demonic, the framing of the question itself would defy belief.

“You said, Mr. Huang, that you could not remember expressing concerns about Chairman Mao’s Great Leap Forward. Did you tell the truth? Or did you maybe not want to acknowledge the reality of your own counterrevolutionary sympathies?!?”

Unfortunately, Mezzenga proceeded to deliver one of the most milquetoast responses imaginable. He assured Lachey of his genuine ignorance and remarked that he merely tried to attend church each weekend.

“This is insane,” journalist Alana Mastrangelo of Breitbart News posted on X. Indeed.

Love is Blind host Nick Lachey makes Ben explain his relationship with his church. Ben: “I didn’t remember [my church’s stance on gay marriage] because I didn’t need to know… I’m not proud of it.” Meanwhile, everyone glares at Ben as if he did something wrong. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/N0ccoUaLe4 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) March 10, 2025

As difficult as it might seem to believe, Lachey came across as only the third-most reprehensible character in this spectacle.

Basham, for instance, encouraged the embarrassingly lukewarm jilted groom Mezzenga to “examine himself asap.”

“It sounds like if this guy were to die tonight; he might be getting a ‘Depart from me, I never knew you,'” Basham wrote.

1) @netflix and @NickLachey are absolutely disgusting for engaging in this anti-Christian struggle session. 2) It sounds like if this guy were to die tonight; he might be getting a “Depart from me, I never knew you.” He needs to examine himself asap. https://t.co/ufrSHuP57L — Megan Basham (@megbasham) March 11, 2025

Of course, the entire struggle session stemmed from Carton’s decision to leave Mezzenga at the altar.

In the clip below, which shows the moment at which Carton fled said altar, the prospective spouses assured one another of their love, but only Carton expressed reservations about marriage.

“I love you so much,” she said at the beginning of the clip. “But I’ve always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength. And so today I can’t.”

Meanwhile, service attendees sat with their mouths agape.

The prospective groom’s countenance, however, barely changed even after Carton disingenuously claimed to still care about him.

Mezzenga, still sporting the expression of a hopeless simp, assured Carton that he still cared about her, too. Incredibly, he still wanted to stay with her and grow their relationship.

“We’ll see,” the condescending girl boss replied with a phony smile.

Moments later, the drama princess left the altar, went outside, and got into the vehicle that awaited the couple. Two other women joined her.

After expressing mild regret and touting Mezzenga’s virtues, Carton explained the real reason for her decision.

“Like, I remember, like, I asked him about, like, Black Lives Matter, and I’m no expert,” she said.

That should have given her the first clue about her own foolishness. If you know enough to consider yourself far from an expert, then why would you make that issue a litmus test?

“But like, when I asked him about it he was like, ‘I guess I never really thought too much about it.’ That affected me,” Carton said.

“I asked him, too, like, what his church’s views are. And he said he didn’t know,” she added moments later.

If this were merely a case of a disappointed prospective bride complaining about a grown man’s willful ignorance, then Carton might actually deserve some sympathy. But she did not merely object to his ignorance. She objected to his church’s teachings.

“So then I watched a sermon online,” she said.

“From his church?” one of her female companions asked.

“About, yeah, sexual identity. And it was traditional,” Carton said.

Love is Blind bride leaves groom at the alter because he’s not a far left BLM/LGBTQ supporting social justice warrior. He dodged a 50 cal bullet. pic.twitter.com/wK4TG0PYiP — Right Winged Angel (@RightWngdAngel) March 8, 2025

Of course, Carton knew exactly what Mezzenga thought — or did not think — long before she reached that altar.

In the clip below, the two prospective spouses conversed about, well, Mezzenga’s ignorance, particularly in contrast to Carton’s exquisite woke sensibilities, including her feelings about leftist darling and career criminal George Floyd, whose 2020 death while in police custody helped intensify her interest in politics.

“What’s so important is to speak up for things that are happening around us, right? You know, like our voice really does matter,” the tedious and insufferable non-expert said as she lectured the vapid pseudo-Christian whom she somehow considered marrying.

Everyone talking about Sara from Love Is Blind dumping a guy over BLM & leftism, but in reality, she knew he wasn’t into her woke stuff before they got engaged. She agreed to the engagement despite this being a “dealbreaker” only to have her big virtue signal moment 5 weeks later pic.twitter.com/7hfuTdzm6W — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) March 10, 2025

In sum, everyone here came across as repellent.

First, the woke shrew Carton dragged out the courtship all the way to the altar. Why would she do that unless she had determined to make a scene sure to go viral?

Then, while dumping Mezzenga on television, she had the audacity to claim that she still loved him.

Meanwhile, few contestants have deserved that kind of treatment more than this particular jilted groom. Lack of interest in politics and dubious faith aside, he might be a decent person. But his passive reaction to Carton’s condescension proved him worthy of dumping, even if the prospective bride did dump him largely for the wrong reasons.

Finally, Lachey played the role of Maoist apparatchik. And Mezzenga, willfully ignorant, sat there with no idea what was happening to him and no way to respond.

All told, the entire spectacle could not have more accurately reflected the decline of the modern West.

