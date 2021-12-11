Share
Lifestyle

Netflix Reveals Real-Life Adaptation of Famous Thanksgiving Mishap

 By Amanda Thomason  December 11, 2021 at 9:04am
Share

Not everyone’s mistaken text message ends in a movie deal, but that’s exactly what happened for Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench from Arizona.

You may have seen the original story circulating: It’s a heart-warming tale of an unlikely friendship forged over the years, featuring loyalty, loss and lots of Thanksgiving sides.

It began in 2016, when Wanda Dench was sending invites to her family for Thanksgiving, including a number she thought belonged to her grandson. Unbeknownst to her, her grandson had changed his number, and instead, 17-year-old Jamal Hinton got the invite.

Hinton asked who was texting him, and Dench replied “your grandma” — and a hilarious series of messages followed where they sent headshots of themselves to each other, making it quite clear they were strangers.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Has Extreme Brain Malfunction on Live TV While Trying to Explain Gas Prices

They could have laughed it off and gone their separate ways, but Hinton took a chance.

“You not my grandma,” he wrote, according to “Today.” “Can I still get a plate tho.”

And the all-important response: “Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do …feed every one.”

Every Thanksgiving since then, Hinton and his girlfriend have had a place at the Dench family table. This was their sixth year celebrating, though it was their second Thanksgiving without Lonnie, Wanda’s husband, who passed away after contracting COVID-19 last year.

Lonnie is still there in spirit. The group has made a tradition of taking a photo every year, and the last two years they have held up framed pictures of Lonnie during their annual photoshoot.

But after Thanksgiving this year, Netflix let the cat out of the bag with some big news about their story.

Related:
Don McLean Reveals Sender of Mysterious 'American Pie' Note and Gift

“Just last week we were celebrating our 6th Thanksgiving with Jamal (@Jamalhinton12 ) and Grandma Wanda!” Netflix’s Strong Black Lead account tweeted. “And now we get to watch the story come to life as a family on Netflix!”

Hinton and Dench soon confirmed the news.

“I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix,” Hinton tweeted on Thursday. “We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!”

The bond they have created over the years makes them more like family than friends, and hopefully, they will spend many more holidays together.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Netflix Reveals Real-Life Adaptation of Famous Thanksgiving Mishap
45-Year-Old Cold Case Heats Up After Crucial Piece of Evidence Is Discovered Underwater
Satanism on Display at Local Library: Inappropriate, Sexual Books Placed Next to Bible
Volunteers Gather to Help Man Keep Christmas Tradition Going After Tragedy Strikes
Man's Love of Dogs Leads to Crazy Idea for 50th Birthday Celebration
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!