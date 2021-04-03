You never know when a simple post is going to catapult you to social media fame — but that’s all it took for one unlikely pair to become an internet sensation.

Pet owner Wendy Albright originally got Sweet Pea, a cockatoo, off of Craigslist, and the bird seems to have met the love of her life — a black Labrador puppy that hasn’t yet been given a name.

While Albright was holding the sleepy pup in her Idaho home, Sweet Pea wandered over to take a look, and the moment was caught on camera.

“SP Meets Puppy,” Albright titled the short TikTok video posted on March 23. The clip shows the parrot gently giving the pup a scratching pat and saying “I love you.”

People fawned over the clip.

“So I was holding the puppy, and the puppy was sleeping, and I allowed Sweet Pea to come meet the puppy,” Albright told KTVB-TV.

“About two hours later I looked at my phone and there were thousands of notifications.”

“Well, in about 9 hours my a tiktok video has reached over 6.7 MILLION VIEWS,” Albright posted on Facebook on March 23. “I’m trying to sit down and process Sweet Peas new found popularity.”

The video has racked up over 22 million views, and people are eager for more totally adorable and wholesome puppy and bird content.

Albright has acquiesced, and since the initial viral video, she has shared a variety of heartwarming clips showing just how much Sweet Pea adores the newest little charge.

“She wakes him up from nap time by bringing him his toys,” reads the caption in one video, showing Sweet Pea holding a bone up to the front of the puppy’s crate.

Another video shows Sweet Pea cheekily barking back when the puppy play-barks at her.

Sweet Pea since has shown up in several interviews in which Albright has talked about the bond her critters share and how their cuteness has struck a chord with the world.

“I think it’s just that the world, in this time that we live in, saw that video and just loved the unadulterated love of two animals just caring about each other,” she told KTVB.

Albright is accepting name suggestions for the puppy — she’s considered “Tracker” and “Blue” so far — so if you have a great idea, you can submit your suggestion on her TikTok page.

