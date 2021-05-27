Premiere Networks, the company that syndicated the late Rush Limbaugh’s daily radio program, has announced a new show hosted by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton that will run during Limbaugh’s old time slot.

Conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino has also taken over Limbaugh’s slot in many of the country’s largest markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Travis and Sexton will host a daily program called “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” which will air on hundreds of stations nationwide.

The show will take off on June 21 and will feature conservative commentary and humor, according to The Journal.

“The most dominant talk radio hosts have been from one generation; Clay and I represent the next phase,” Sexton said. “We’re going to bring the perspective of two guys who see a country they’re deeply worried about, and a massive audience that needs people who will speak for them.”

Premiere Networks promoted the new show on Twitter.

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show launches June 21 in Rush Limbaugh’s legendary 12 – 3 p.m. ET timeslot! @ClayTravis @BuckSexton https://t.co/RaGxNrBQDN — Premiere Networks (@premierenetwork) May 27, 2021

Travis is the founder of the website Outkick, which covers a blend of sports, current events and politics.

Sexton, meanwhile, hosts a popular radio show called “The Buck Sexton Show.” Sexton previously served as an officer with the CIA and later as a counterterrorism expert for the New York Police Department.

Both men shared the news of their radio show on Twitter:

Big news: I’ll be joining @BuckSexton in Rush Limbaugh’s 12-3 et radio time slot starting June 21st. I can’t wait to get rolling. Tomorrow will be my final day of @outkick AM sports radio. Here’s how I made the decision: https://t.co/YlXz0pXk7x — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 27, 2021

Needless to say, I could not be more excited, @ClayTravis and I are going to do a great show together Get ready for it, America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/xKQLGOOipw — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 27, 2021

Julie Talbott, president of Premiere Networks, told The Journal that Limbaugh can never be replaced.

“We’re not going to replace Rush Limbaugh, we’re going to have an evolution of the show with fresh voices — those that grew up on Rush and admired him,” Talbott said.

Limbaugh passed away in February after a long battle with aggressive lung cancer — leaving a void on conservative talk radio from noon to 3 p.m. ET.

The legendary host captivated audiences for more than three decades. He first announced his cancer diagnosis early last year.

Limbaugh, who frequently hosted former President Donald Trump on his program, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump during the 2020 State of the Union address.

